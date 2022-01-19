Betterware buys Jafra and prepares its arrival in the United States

Mexico City — Betterware de Mexico, a direct sales catalog company, agreed to the purchase for US$255 million of the operations in Mexico and the United States of the cosmetics firm Jafra, controlled by the German Vorwerk Group.

The operation It will allow Betterware to expand its operations to the US market, as well as strengthen its cosmetics and beauty offerings.

Jafra has a base of 443,000 independent consultants and generated sales of MXN$5.8 billion, Betterware said in a statement.

“This acquisition will expand our growth potential by allowing us to expand our geographic presence to include North America, strengthen our position in Mexico and expand our categories to include beauty and personal care products,” said Luis G. Campos, CEO of Betterware.

With this new business, Betterware is also looking to capitalize on the trend of online direct selling and e-commerce opportunity.

The agreement formalizes the purchase intentions expressed by Betterware in July 2021 through a letter of intent. The purchase will be made through a combination of US$225 million debt financing and US$30 million of available cash.

Following the transaction, the two companies will continue to be managed independently by the existing management teams.

In September 2021, Betterware made a placement of sustainable bonds for MXN$1,500 million, under a long-term certificate program for MXN$10,000 million

The acquisition of Jafra follows Betterware’s March 2021 purchase of a 60% interest in virtual mobile operator GurúComm, as part of diversification efforts. This operation considered an investment of MXN$45 million.

Betterware, which is listed on Nasdaq after its merger with special purpose company DD3 Acquisition, has stated its intentions to list its shares in Mexico, a move that has yet to materialize.

This story was updated at 5:18 a.m. specifying in the first reference that it is Betterware de México