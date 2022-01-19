Ben Affleck reveals the reason he left the role of ‘Batman’

Without a doubt, Batman is one of the most important superheroes in the DC franchise. The person in charge of bringing him to life in recent installments has been Ben Affleck, who has confessed on several occasions fulfill a dream by being able to play the bat man.

However, what started as a dream has turned into a real headache for the actor. His legacy in the franchise leaves 4 films, after his first appearance with ‘Batman v Superman’ was released in 2016. Finally, in 2019 he made the decision to retire from DC Comics, due to bad experiences that he lived when giving life to the superhero of Gotham.

In an interview in Entertainment Weekly together with his friend, Matt Damon, he spoke about this radical change of opinion: “I had a really horrible experience on Justice League. (2017) due to various reasons. Without wanting to blame anyone, many things happened. But, really, he wasn’t happy anymore. I didn’t like being there. I didn’t think it was interesting.”

Perhaps, with the passage of time Ben has been losing the admiration he felt towards the well-known character. In addition to the loss of interest in the character, he clarified the reason why he made the decision to leave the franchise: “Some really terrible things happened. terrible. But it was at that moment that I thought, ‘I’m not going to do this anymore.

He then thanked Matt Damon for his help in making the idea of ​​leaving the superhero universe clearer: “You were one of the main influences in making the decision.”

Before a departure that was imminent on the part of the actor, I assure you that he had a very good feeling in what is expected to be his last film playing Bruce Wayne, ‘The Flash’, which will be released at the end of 2022. “It was different, but not in a way that was incongruous with the character” wanted to nuance

Many fans are wondering who will succeed Ben Affleck as Batman? Well, his successor is more than confirmed, and Robert Pattinson known for other films like ‘Twilight’, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ or ‘Water for Elephants’. We will have to say goodbye to a great interpreter of the batman, although The legacy of the batman is in very good hands.