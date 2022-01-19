Belinda and Christian Nodal show off their good style on the cover of LOFFICIEL India

Those who are apparently determined to allow their love to be immortalized on international covers and publications are the singers. Belinda Y Christian Nodal. The naturalized Mexican Spanish artist and the Sonoran singer-songwriter revealed on Tuesday, January 18, how they look on the January cover of the fashion magazine called LOFFICIEL in its India edition.

The fiancés, who have recently been sharing a little more about their birthday celebrations and projects, this time adorn the cover of the first month of 2022 with quite striking, chic looks and even one inspired by the American actor from the movie Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp.

Christian Nodal in one of the looks for the session wore the concept that characterizes the actor Johnny Deep/ Photo: Instagram @lofficielindia



In the social networks officers of Belinda and Nodal, as well as those of LOFFICIEL, you can see some of the photographs taken in the session by lens artist Yasmine Kateb, who has previously worked with models such as Julia Logan and Donni Zheng, and actor Zane Holtz, among others.

Regarding the concept, this time the fiancés wore colorful outfits coordinated by Emily Alvarez and makeup and hairstyle by Aldo Ek and Alfonso Waithsman. The result is photographs full of sparkle, glam, and even witty poses like one in which Christian simulates jumping rope with a long braid, an extension of Belinda’s hair.

The fiancees looked very funny in the session/ Photo: Instagram @lofficielindia



A photo of Nodal was also seen with square glasses, a black hat and a mustache very much in the concept that Johnny Depp handled in one of his presentations at the San Sebastian Film Festival and more. For her part, Belinda plays in the session with elements such as a colorful popsicle, a fluffy magenta hat and more.

To accompany the cover photo, the magazine included a brief quote from the questions asked of the protagonists in the inside article. In the message you can read that both learn from each other and complement their musical tastes, beyond colliding for it.

“I teach him about rock bands from the 70s and 80s that I love, and he teaches me about bands and music that I didn’t know. It’s good that we have different points of view and tastes,” Belinda highlights according to the text published on the networks. of LOFFICIEL India Additionally, you are invited to watch an ingenious interview on various topics and aspects of their lives as a couple and as professionals.

This is how the singers and famous boyfriends continue to enjoy their relationship and incidentally do some promotion of their work in sessions and interviews.