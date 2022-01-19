Banorte is the best positioned to acquire Banamex, according to Bank of America – El Financiero

Banorte would be the best positioned to acquire Banamex, analysts at Bank of America (BofA) Securities said.

The Monterrey bank has a solid capital position, as well as a successful consolidation history, and in turn has a market capitalization of 20.77 billion dollars, which is more than double that of Inbursa and Santander Mexico, the financial group considered.

“(Banorte) has assumed a leadership role in the digital transformation in Mexico; (the purchase) could potentially derive significant synergies from the overlapping of operations and a lower financing structure,” Bofa explained in an analysis document.

“And it is likely that it will have the support of the government, speeding up regulatory approvals, since the AMLO government has stated that it would like to see Banamex in Mexican ownership again,” he added.

BofA analysts detailed that this synergy could rival BBVA, both in consumer loans and in the mortgage segment, and would overtake BBVA as the largest credit card player.

“We see room for significant cost synergies to emerge, as BBVA operates with approximately 30 percent fewer employees and branches than the institutions combined proforma. Synergies are also likely to arise from a lower financing cost for Banorte. However, the realization of cost synergies could be delayed as the government could restrict staff reductions in the first few years,” BofA analysts said.

But for the above to materialize, the price would have to be correct, so they adjusted the valuation of the transaction, which could be between 10 and 12 billion dollars.

“We believe that Banorte’s management would only pursue such a transaction if the price paid made sense to shareholders. With only limited financial information on the businesses that are for sale ($1.1 billion 2021 net income on $4 billion average tangible equity); This would result in a valuation of between $10bn and $12bn (before synergies are valued), which compares with our original estimate of $12.5bn for the entire Banamex franchise.