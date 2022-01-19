Banjo-Kazooie video comparison: Xbox vs. Switch vs. Nintendo 64 – Nintenderos

We get more news for users of nintendo switch online. This is news shared for this paid online service recently in relation to the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch Online.

About to enjoy Banjo-Kazooie on Switch

In this case, we have been able to take a look at a comparison for the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie to the Expansion Pack, something that is planned for January 20. In the short, they show us the Nintendo 64, Switch, and Xbox versions.

Here it is:

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our full coverage of Nintendo Switch Online here.

