Banjo-Kazooie comes to Nintendo Switch Online on January 20

After your announcement a few days ago, we now know that Banjo-Kazooie Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as the next video game in the Nintendo 64 catalog starting on January 20. This has been confirmed by Nintendo a few minutes ago, showing a trailer for the game:

We remind you of the contents and prices of the Expansion Pack confirmed for now:

Contents:

1. Launch Nintendo 64 Games:

Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, Dr. Mario 64, Sin & Punishment

2. Launch Sega Genesis/Mega Drive Games:

Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (Puyo Puyo – Japan), Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, MUSHA, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , Streets of Rage 2, Strider

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC – Happy Home Paradise

Prices:

12 months single – $49.99 / €39.99 / £34.99

12 months family – $79.99USD / €69.99 / £59.99

What do you think of the early addition of this title? Do you like what you see? Will you play Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo Switch? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

