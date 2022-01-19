Bala Bangles, the most famous weights on TikTok and that started on Shark Tank

The lightweight Bala Bangles wrist weights look like bracelets if you wear them with street clothes (Photo: Bala / Instagram).

If you’re an active Instagram or TikTok user, you may have seen the stylish Bala Bangles come across your wall. Presented for the first time in SharkTank, wrist weights bring style and low-intensity exercise to your life. They are available in their half kilo and one kilo versions and in a fantastic range of colours.

In addition to being super photogenic, the Bala Bangles have an ergonomic design that takes care of the details. Eight rectangular silicone weights attached to an elastic strap that wraps around your wrist (or ankles) and molds perfectly to your body.

We’ve seen the Bala Bangles at yoga and pole classes, outside on a morning stroll, or running afternoon errands. Because they are so comfortable that you hardly notice them when you wear them!

The Bala Bangles are available in pink, white (first photo), neutral and green (Photo: Bala / Instagram).

The Bala Bangles have taken over the world of fitness and reviews show us that they are not just a passing fashion accessory. One happy customer said: “I saw them on social media and finally succumbed. I’m glad I did! They are comfortable and fit very well. The pink is very pretty, just like in the photo.”

Another commented: “I love these Bala weights! They are very pretty and also easy to use! What a great invention and product! I could never stop saying nice things. I use them when I train and sometimes to walk. I bought a pair for my mother and they loved them too!”

Look at the full range of colors and buy the one you like best or suits your style. There are 10 to choose from.

