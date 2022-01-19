In many cases, Microsoft tends to replace the games with Gold in other countries for completely different titles that can be purchased by any user who has an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as happened a few days ago. But at the same time, those from Redmond also offer their users free games, as we just found out today with Konami’s new free Xbox game.

Although, just a few hours ago it was released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the new Konami free to play digital card game you’ve been waiting for. After 20 years of evolution, the definitive edition takes us to duels of the highest level against duelists from all over the world completely free of charge.

Get this backwards compatible game for free on Xbox for a limited time

Available this new free Konami game for Xbox: Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

You are ready: It’s time to Duel! Now you can play the «Yu-Gi-Oh! JCC» digitally, anywhere. Fast-paced duels with stunning HD graphics and a dynamic new soundtrack! Get ready to challenge Duelists from all over the world! The complete Yu-Gi-Oh! is available to anyone with any Skill Level. Don’t worry if you’re a new player or if you haven’t Dueled in a long time, the in-game tutorials will teach you the basics of how to play Yu-Gi-Oh!

Build and Duel different Decks using the 10,000+ unique cards and special Tournament-exclusive rules! Choose the tournament YOU want to Duel in and aim for first place! Solo Mode guides you through the story of the Yu-Gi-Oh! JCC. Hone your Dueling skills by completing the stories.