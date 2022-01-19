Asteroid 7482: At what time will it PASS close to Earth TODAY, January 18, 2022? LIVE trajectory

Today, January 18, the POT warned that an asteroid, larger than the Empire State Building will pass VERY close to our planet Earth. It is a 1.1 kilometer star that will approach the planet, at its closest distance, around 4:51 pm EST on this day, when it passes at about 43,754 miles per hour.

What you need to know about (7482) 1994 PC1

The asteroid, classified as potentially dangerous, will approach five times the distance of the Moon’s orbit, which is 238,855 miles/384,400 kilometers. Still, it is the largest known asteroid to arrive in 2022 at less than 10 lunar distances.

The passage of the star through our planet will be broadcast LIVE online, through the Virtual Telescope Project, which will begin streaming at 8:00 p.m. on January 18, 2022.

A “potentially dangerous” asteroid

the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 it is classified as an Apollo asteroid, a class of objects so named because they have an orbit that is larger than Earth’s orbit around the Sun and their path intersects Earth’s path. (7482) 1994 PC1 orbits the Sun every 572 days and its path occasionally crosses our planet’s orbital path around the Sun.

This is the first time asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 will make its closest point to Earth since 1933 and for the next 200 years. So astronomers know the star very well and have asked the population not to worry, because at this time it does not represent a mortal danger for the inhabitants of the blue planet.

NASA currently has a count of 1,113,527 asteroids, which it has well located and is constantly studying.

What is meant by “near-Earth objects”?

All the “near earth objects” refer to asteroids and comets with orbits that bring them within 120 million miles (195 million kilometers) of the Sun.

While the stars qualified as “potentially dangerous” are those bodies that are in orbit that can approach the Earth and that are large enough to cause significant regional damage in the event of an impact.

