Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Debut Hidden Valley Home For $10.35 Million | In Spanish.

In Hidden Valley Sanctuary, married actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their East Coast-inspired home for $10.35 million.

That’s more than the price they paid in 2014, when they bought the place from former Viacom CEO Tom Freston for $10.215 million. Kutcher and Kunis had been negotiating it since 2020, initially asking for $14 million.

They still live in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. During the pandemic, the couple sustainably built a six-acre complex called KuKu Farms, complete with cornfields and barns.

The Hidden Valley home is a bit more traditional, covering a half acre and based on a two-story home built in 1999. Stone and shutters adorn the exterior and interior, the living areas are lined with oak floors and custom moldings.

At 7,351 square feet, there are five bedrooms, 5.5 baths, a chef’s kitchen, breakfast bar, formal dining room, and mahogany office. The ground floor adds a wine room, sauna and gym.

French doors and bay windows open onto the lush rear patio, where the covered terrace leads down a double staircase to the garden with pool and spa.

Kutcher starred in “That ’70s Show” before appearing in “My Boss’s Daughter,” “The Butterfly Effect” and “Guess Who.” Steve Jobs, 43, recently starred in “Jobs” and has also increased his investments as a venture capitalist over the past half decade.

Kunis is originally from Ukraine and also starred in “That ’70s Show” before starring in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Black Swan,” for which she won a Golden Globe. Her recent credits include “Friends with Benefits,” “Ted” and “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Drew Fenton and Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland held the record. Christopher Huddleston of Sher Group represented the buyer.