As 2022 gets underway, The Rock is no longer the highest-paid Instagram celebrity

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is no longer the king of the Instagram ring. Although the black adam star has an astronomical following on social media, fell from the top earning spot on Instagram when 2022 got underway. Who expelled the Rock from his throne? The answer might surprise you.

According to Hopper’s Rich Instagram List , Dwayne Johnson was the second highest-paid celebrity on the popular social media platform at the end of 2021. If one of the biggest movie stars in the world was not number one, who was? That distinctive honor belongs to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano). The native of Portugal is considered by many to be one of the best soccer players in the world. While a professional athlete He may not seem like the obvious ruler of Instagram, Cristiano Renaldo certainly has the celebrity credentials.

In addition to his stellar soccer stats, Cristiano Renaldo’s Instagram account boasts some pretty impressive numbers. He is the most followed person on the platform, with more than 390 million followers as of January 19, 2022. Hopper reports that he earns around $1.6 million per Instagram post, surpassing Dwayne Johnson’s $1.5 million. Revenues are bolstered by collaborations and brand promotions. Consider that Cristiano Renaldo usually posts at least three times a week, and can earn at least $19 million a month. Not bad, right?

Cristiano Renaldo and Dwayne Johnson aren’t the only celebrities to make money on Instagram over the past year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, pop singer Ariana Grande (who was just cast in the long-awaited Evil movie) and reality star turned business mogul Kylie Jenner ranked third and fourth, respectively. Selena Gomez kept Kim Kardashian from making the top five (keeping her social media winning streak ), although the keeping up with the Kardashians The star and her half-sister Kendall Jenner are in the top 10. Every member of the Kardashian clan, including Khloe and newly engaged Kourtney, is in the top 20 most followed accounts.

What drives these numbers? Many celebrities seem to be achieving their sky-high stats through brand promotions. The Kardashians in particular are famous for promoting their own companies to their fans. Kim Kardashian regularly advertises for her incredibly popular brand of shapewear SKIMS, while Kylie Jenner is frequently seen wearing her Kylie Cosmetics beauty products in fan-focused demos. Other celebs endorse other brands: Cristiano Renaldo has endorsed brands like Clear Hair Care, MEO, and Herbalife, while Dwayne Johnson regularly endorses products like Zoa energy drinks (he’s doing a Zoa Instagram Live stream as I type this sentence).

Whether the top Insta earner is Cristiano Renaldo or Dwayne Johnson, social media platforms give these celebrities the chance to connect with their fans and make some money at the same time. Now that is a good deal.