As 2022 gets underway, The Rock is no longer the highest-paid Instagram celebrity

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is no longer the king of the Instagram ring. Although the black adam star has an astronomical following on social media, fell from the top earning spot on Instagram when 2022 got underway. Who expelled the Rock from his throne? The answer might surprise you.

According to Hopper’s Rich Instagram List, Dwayne Johnson was the second highest-paid celebrity on the popular social media platform at the end of 2021. If one of the biggest movie stars in the world was not number one, who was? That distinctive honor belongs to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano). The native of Portugal is considered by many to be one of the best soccer players in the world. While a professional athlete He may not seem like the obvious ruler of Instagram, Cristiano Renaldo certainly has the celebrity credentials.

