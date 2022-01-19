Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will star in the Wicked movie

The fans who were waiting for a film version of the exploits of the witches in the land of Oz had long awaited the project, which began development in 2004, shortly after the series’ premiere.

The composer, Stephen Schwartz, author of the original music and lyrics, and winnie holzman, author of the dialogues, will collaborate on the script, while the three-time Oscar nominee, Marc Platt, will produce the movie. In the director’s chair stands Jon M Chu, who directed the smash hit, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, proving his ability to bring a musical from stage to screen, earlier this year, with the light-hearted film, ‘In the Heights’.

Production is expected to start in the summer of 2022 in Britain. Until then, you can watch the reissue of ‘The Wizard and I’ from Ariana Grande —performed live as part of a television special to celebrate the 15th anniversary of ‘Wicked’ in 2018—and remember when, almost a decade ago, singer tweeted that she wanted to play Glinda at some point in her life. It seems that some dreams come true.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com