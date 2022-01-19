Are you looking for a job? LinkedIn reveals the 15 fastest growing jobs in Mexico – El Financiero

LinkedIn posted on his listBooming Jobs 2022” which are the 15 jobs that have gained the most ground in the last five years, as well as the trends that are defining the future of the labor market in Mexico.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies changed drastically with the implementation of telework, even their pace of innovation accelerated. According LinkedIn, these changes have led to the phenomenon known as “TheGreatRenunciation”, which makes professionals rethink where the labor market is heading and what their role is.

To calculate the growth rate of each position, the researchers of this network analyzed millions of places obtained by the users of LinkedIn, from January 1, 2017 to July 31, 2021. The positions were to have sustained growth, in addition to having experienced a significant increase in 2021.

Thus, LinkedIn shows in which cities of Mexico there is more vacancies, the skills to perform and in which industries the positions can be located job better paid and with higher long-term growth.

What do you work on: The business development representative is responsible for identifying and procuring new clients and business.

Aptitudes: Sales, Sales Prospecting and Negotiation.

Main industries: Marketing and Advertising, Information Technology and Services, Computer Software.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Puebla.

User experience researcher

What do you work on: The user experience researcher plans, designs, and executes user studies while analyzing the results.

Aptitudes: Usability testing, User Centered Design and User Experience.

Main industries: Financial Services, Information Technology and Services, Management Consulting.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Puebla.

data engineer

What do you work on: The data engineer is primarily responsible for transforming the data into a format that can be easily analyzed.

Aptitudes: Apache Spark, Hadoop and Scala.

Main industries: Information Technology and Services, Financial Services and Automotive Industry.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Morelia, León and Monterrey.

customer service analyst

What do you work on: The customer service analyst collects and analyzes customer data to work on problem resolution.

Aptitudes: Customer Service, SAP Products and Negotiation.

Main industries: Financial services, food and beverages, information technology and services.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca and Aguascalientes.

Backend developer

What do you work on: The backend developer builds, codes, and enhances the server, applications, and databases to create a functional experience for the end user.

Aptitudes: JavaScript, Git, and MySQL

Main industries: Information technology and services, computer software and financial services.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Mérida and Morelia.

data scientist

What do you work on: The data scientist converts raw data into valuable information that an organization needs to grow and compete.

Aptitudes: Data Science, Machine Learning R and Python.

Main industries: Information technology and services, financial services and retail.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and Aguascalientes.

Clinical Research Assistant

What do you work on: The clinical research assistant establishes, coordinates and supervises clinical studies with medicines, medical nutrition or health products.

Aptitudes: Clinical trials, good practice and clinical control.

Main industries: Pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare and research.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí and Guadalajara.

On-site specialist

What they do: The on-site specialist focuses on providing technical support services in the supervision of daily activities to ensure timely and accurate responses to customer requests.

Aptitudes: Continuous improvement, 5S, Lean manufacturing

Main industries: Pharmaceutical, Internet, Consumer Goods.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Queretaro.

Software test engineer

What do you work on: The engineer is dedicated to testing software or applications to make sure they work properly.

Aptitudes: Test automation, Selenium, Selenium WebDriver

Main industries: Information technology and services, Software, Medical devices.

Cities with the most hires: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Monterrey.

Frontend developer

What do you work on: The frontend developer is the person responsible for programming a web browser, that is, they are the ones who translate the design and visual style definitions made in previous stages into HTML codes.

Aptitudes: React.js, JavaScript, SASS Language

Main industries: Information technology and services, Software, Financial services.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Colima.

Incident Manager

What do you work on: The Incident Manager works to manage the lifecycle of all IT service outages, failures, and unplanned downgrades.

Aptitudes: Incident Management, IT Service Management, Serious Incident Management.

Main industries: Information technology and services, Insurance, Financial services.

Cities with the most hires: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

operations representative

What do you work on: The operations representative is the person responsible for ensuring that the operational tasks of the organization are handled correctly.

Aptitudes: Logistics management, Transportation, International logistics, Supply chain management.

Main industries: Logistics and supply chain, Information technology and services, Outsourcing / Offshoring.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and León.

commercial specialist

What do you work on: The commercial specialist helps their companies by developing marketing strategies, identifying commercial opportunities to provide useful data to inform, plan and execute commercial events.

Aptitudes: Negotiation, Strategic planning, Sales.

Main industries: Real Estate, Information Technology and Services, Logistics and Supply Chain.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, León and Toluca.

User experience designer

What do you work on: The user experience designer is responsible for measuring and optimizing applications and websites to improve usability and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solving end user problems.

Aptitudes: User experience, User interface design, Wireframing.

Main industries: Information technology and services, Computer software, Marketing and advertising.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Monterrey and Toluca.

Product manager

What do you work on: The product manager is the person who identifies the customer’s need and the business objectives that a product will meet.

Aptitudes: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Product Management

Main industries: YInformation technology and services, Financial services, Banking.

Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Toluca and Torreón.