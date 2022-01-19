Apple Ranking in Argentina: top 10 podcasts with the most views today Wednesday, January 19

The streaming platform Manzana makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most listened to podcasts. If you want to know which are the favorites of the audience, you simply have to scroll to the relevant section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Women of the MP

You already know them, but this time they come back crazier than ever. Katia, Almendra, Gianella and Rebeca get together to talk about different topics with their unique style: crazy, crazy and sincere.

two. TED in Spanish

What is the relationship between love and mathematics? How does an immigrant build his identity? Will artificial intelligence replace us in our jobs? Can entrepreneurs improve education and health for all? In the TED podcast in Spanish we invite you to ask us these types of questions, to listen to provocative ideas and to develop new ways of thinking. Every week we will hear a TED talk from the world’s top leaders and creators. With the guidance of Gerry Garbulsky, the curator of TED en Español, we explore the universe of ideas in our language.

3. Why didn’t I pay attention to you? with Santiago Siri and Hernan Zin

Still trying to understand what cryptocurrencies are and how they work? Well this is your podcast. From the hand of the great Santi Siri, one of the greatest experts on the subject, every week we immerse ourselves in this technology that promises to change our lives forever. And we do it in a didactic and humorous way. Can you ask for more? Yes, this podcast includes historical recreations, technical analysis and breaking news. Everything about cryptos, blockchains, metaverses and NFTs, so that now you understand it. A POD LAND production, the podcast revolution.

Four. Curiosities of National Geographic History

Rome, Egypt, Greece… Get to know some of the most interesting moments in history thanks to our entertaining podcasts in which we recount some curious historical episodes.

5. podcast signals

In Signs we talk about everything that terrifies people, both Paranormal and Earthly. Spirits, Serial Killers, Demons, Aliens, Cults and more. From Chihuahua, Mexico. www.senalespodcast.com See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

6. Vengeance of the Past

All the programs of “Revenge will be terrible” by Alejandro Dolina in MP3.

7. Stories in English with Duolingo

Improve your English and your knowledge of the English-speaking world thanks to fascinating real-life stories, narrated in easy-to-understand English and with Spanish commentary to help you with the context. Created by Duolingo, the best way to learn a language. Presented by Diana Gameros in collaboration with Adonde Media.

8. Resident by Hernan Cattaneo

Hernan Cattaneo’s podcast

9. shellpodcast

A space for dialogue for the feminine. #Conchapodcast is an independent and self-managed podcast by @oujima @ladalia and @laupassa

10. Happy Sad Confused

On Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz gets nerdy and intimate with the biggest movie stars and filmmakers on the planet. Each and every week, you’ll hear in-depth, career-spanning conversations with everyone from Emma Stone and Hugh Jackman to Woody Allen and Quentin Tarantino. If you’ve ever wanted to know what it was like to get casual with A-listers like Anna Kendrick, Tom Hiddleston, or Kristen Stewart (all HSC regulars), then come on in and join Josh in the Happy Sad Confused studio.

Podcasts are part of our lives, despite their recent creation. Apple pampers us with a huge and high-quality offer for users in Argentina.

Here you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes, so take the opportunity to select some new favorites. You know what you will always find them in Apple.

Did you see what your new favorite will be? Do you want to listen to a complete season? 24 hours a day will fall short for you to be up to date!