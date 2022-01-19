Announced the new Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of January 2022

The second half of January has already started with the impressive news of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, and we continue with the announcement of the new Xbox Game Pass games for the second half of January 2022. After having received other titles like the Danganronpa collection, now there are new absolute great games like the award-winning Death’s Door or Rainbow Six Extraction.

A few days ago we showed you a leak with the supposed new games that would arrive in the second half of this month. Now, we can confirm that this list was true, although now in addition we know the dates of some titles whose release had not been specified in the leak.

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox (updated list)

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 18

Hope’s Peak Academy is home to Japan’s best and brightest high school students, the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned at school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange and murderous little bear named Monokuma. He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a classmate and get away with it.

Death’s Door – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 20

Harvesting the souls of the dead and clocking in at your post can get monotonous, but it’s honest work for a raven. Things heat up when your assigned soul is stolen and you have to track down a desperate thief to a world untouched by death, where creatures grow beyond their fair share and brim with greed and power. Hitman Trilogy- (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 20

This trilogy incorporates HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2 and HITMAN 3 in a single package, which allows users to enjoy the entire new saga of agent 47 with all the content to date. Nobody Saves The World – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 18

Transform from a featureless being into a SLUG, GHOST, DRAGON and MORE in this new Action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete missions to discover and change between more than 15 different forms. Combine abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging missions. Explore a vast world (alone or with a friend online) as you complete shifting dungeons in order to stop the Calamity and SAVE THE WORLD!

Pupperazzi – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 20

Put your love for puppies to the test – we have a ton of dogs that need to have their pictures taken, dammit! Photograph and catalog the best (and slickest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

Rainbow Six Extraction – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 20

The agents of Rainbow Six unite against a common enemy: the deadly threat of the archaea. Assemble your team and risk it all in the containment zones. Knowledge, cooperation and a tactical approach will be your best weapons against this deadly threat. Form a team and play it all against this unknown enemy.

Windjammers 2 – (Console, Cloud and PC) – January 27

25 years later, throwing Frisbees at your opponents is still as cool as ever. A sequel to the NEOGEO cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect blend of what you loved about the classic game and all-new mechanics.

Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster – (Console and PC) – January 27

Get high scores playing together with Don and Ka in Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! Choose from over 70 songs and play with friends in local multiplayer and online ranked matches. Light your percussion spirit on fire!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Deluxe Edition – (PC) – January 20

Experience explosive 5v5 gameplay, high-stakes competitions, and exciting PVP team battles with over 70 million players worldwide. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege features an ever-expanding roster of Operators with unique abilities, environmental destruction as a tactical tool, and unlimited opportunities to perfect your strategy.