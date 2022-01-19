Anne Hathaway Recreates Iconic ‘The Devil Wears Fashionable’ Look: PHOTOS

“The Devil Wears Prada” It is one of the few films that continue to please the public and that left its mark on the fashion industry, in addition to boosting the career of the actress, Anne HathawaY.

Through a publication on her social networks, the renowned actress who played Andrea Sachs In said 2006 film, she was happy to recreate her iconic character; however, the recreation drew even more attention, due to a particular detail.

The 39-year-old actress wore a short Valentino dress with flowers in pink and red tones as small details that decorate it in its entirety. In addition to an elegant neck with which he once again transported fans to his well-known character.

Hathaway chose to accompany the outfit with black tights and platform boots that add a relaxed touch to the elegant outfit. On this occasion, she used few accessories, so she can be seen with long earrings and makeup with tones equal to the flowers on the dress.

As soon as Anne Hathaway uploaded the post in her boyish outfit, fans of the actress and The Devil Wears Fashionable wereted no time heading to the comments section to leave their thoughts on her look from the past that works so well on the present.

“Andy Sachs vibes. You look beautiful in that outfit just like when you wore it in the movie”, “You kept the same fashion sense as Andy, I love it” and “Anne Hathaway will always be Andy in my head” are some of the comments that were made. you can read in the post.

