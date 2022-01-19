Angelina Jolie and how to wear a coat with leather boots to look elegant

Among the stars of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie has always been characterized by its sophisticated dressing style Well, she always looks elegant no matter where she stands and during the pandemic she has taken advantage of coats, because on every outing with her children we see these clothes wear quite freely.

Although we regularly see that Angelina Jolie combines coats with stilettos that match the garment she wears under the coat, because the American actress loves the monochrome style when dressing, and regularly opts for neutral, classic colors that are always on the vanguard.

But in one of the last outings she had with her children, the protagonist of “Maleficent” decided to combine the black coat with leather boots that gave her the elegant touch that characterizes Angelina Jolie, and that without a doubt reminded us of some tips to copy her outfit and adapt it to our personal style.

Something that Angelina Jolie reminded us of with her style is that when wearing a long coat it is better to choose boots with heels. In this case, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt chose wide-heeled leather boots that are in trend and that give her the necessary style to continue being an elegant woman.

Angelina Jolie measures 1.69 meters, so it is important that When choosing coats, opt for a suitable length according to your height, Well, the actress is not exactly short, that’s why she loves long coats, but if you’re short, it’s best to opt for a shorter coat.

cape coat

Days ago Angelina Jolie also wore one of the coats that is in trend, it is a coat cloak which will be a trend for the remainder of winter and in general in 2022, since its length is perfect to wear it at various events that you go to and that gives you an elegant, comfortable and avant-garde touch.

A simple way to wear this type of coat is to opt for black skinny pants as we saw Angelina Jolie wear them recently, in addition, she combined them with high-heeled ankle boots that help to stylize the body when walking, especially to highlight the elegant silhouette of the “Mr and Mrs Smith” actress.

In this case, Angelina Jolie opted for her characteristic monochrome style by wearing dark tones, but a good way to add a touch of color is through accessories, that’s why the 46-year-old woman opts for jewelry in gold tones that allow you to highlight small details.

The key, to maintain an elegant style, is to choose minimalist accessories and that although they stand out from the rest of the outfit, they do not break with the harmony that is achieved with each of the garments, as Angelina Jolie has shown us that it can be achieved no matter where you go.

