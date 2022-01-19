Android 13 – news, compatible models and all the details

This is all that is known so far about the next big update to the operating system, Android 13.

After Android 12 arrives android 13. The next big OS update will be ready in 2022, and in a few weeks we should see the arrival of the first developer preview, with which to test the Android 13 news that will be arriving at the devices from the end of summer.

Android 13 is therefore at the around the corner. Little by little we are learning more and more details about the new version of Android. We are going to review everything we know, and what we can expect from this new installment of the platform.

What’s new in Android 13

Thanks to the leaks, little by little we have been able to learn more and more information about android 13 and the novelties that it will bring with it. We know that Android 13 will be the version that will arrive after Android 12L, so it will incorporate all the improvements and changes aimed at foldable and large screen devices.

4 New Android Features That Will Make Your Devices Work Better Together (Even If They’re Not Android)

But, in addition to that, Android 13 also will include its own news which we are going to review next:

Tap To Transfer

One of the leaked novelties of Android 13 is Tap To Transfer. This feature will give users the ability to send content to nearby devices, or play video or audio in those that are compatible. NFC and Ultra Wide Band systems are expected to be used to bring this feature to life.

Multi-user NFC payments

Although Android includes support multiuser For several years now, this system has had a somewhat curious limitation: only primary user can use NFC payments.

In Android 13, support for multi-user NFC payments will be included, so that each of the device users can set up their own mobile payment system.

“Panlingual” mode

Another practically confirmed function is the so-called “Panlingual” mode. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to choose the language in which each application should be displayed independently.

Permission to display notifications

App notifications can be very useful… but also very annoying. Google knows it, and for that reason As of Android 13, apps will have to ask the user for permission to be able to show notifications during the first use. At all times, the user will have the possibility of withdraw said permission to applications.

More colors

Android 12 introduced automatic themes based on wallpaper colors, along with a new design language called Material You.

From what we have been able to know, Android 13 will include at least four different color styles among which to choose, each of them with a range of more or less “live” tones.

QR code scanner

Surprisingly, QR codes have become more relevant than ever in recent years. Android 13 will take advantage of this to introduce a quick access to QR code reader on lock screen and in the quick settings panel.

Support for Bluetooth LE Audio

Thanks to Android 13, the battery of your Bluetooth headphones will last longer. The new version of the system will include support for the Bluetooth LE Audio codec, more efficient when playing content without compromising quality.

New sound control menu

In Android 13, the sound control menu will be completely renovated. This menu allows you to choose the audio output of the multimedia content –for example, a Bluetooth headset or the phone’s own speaker–.

Compatible models with Android 13

It’s too early to talk about mobiles and devices that will be compatible with Android 13. Logically, it is to be expected that the latest high-end models from major companies will receive the update.

The 264 phones that will receive Android 12, and when will they do so

Of course, Google smartphones will be the first to update to the future version of the system, starting with the Pixel 4. Therefore, the list of Pixel models compatible with Android 13 is as follows:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6

Google Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 5

Google Pixel 4a (5G)

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4XL

Google Pixel 4XL

Android 13 release date: when can it be downloaded?

Google has not confirmed when will the new version of the operating system arrive. However, taking into account what happened in previous years, we can deduce that the first installment of Android 13 will be available from March as a developer preview.

This edition will be preliminary, and many of the novelties will not be present. The bulk of Android 13 changes should be announced in the Google I/O 2022 around the month of May. At that time, the android 13 public beta.

Finally, the definitive edition would arrive at the end of summer 2022, between the months of August and September.

Android 13 name: what is the dessert chosen by Google this year?

Another confirmed fact about Android 13 is your name: Although Google stopped using dessert names to publicly refer to each new version of Android, the company continues to use this type of name internally.

So we know that Android 13’s dessert name is Tiramisu.

Related topics: Android

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free Trial