“An indelible mark on our institution”, Antigua GFC says goodbye to ‘Gullit’ Peña

The Mexican midfielder was released from the institution for the Clausura 2022 Tournament, after the termination of the contract

Gullit Peña played the 2021 Opening Tournament with the colonial team Old GFC

SACATEPÉQUEZ — Antigua GFC formalized the departure of the Mexican midfielder Carlos ‘el Gullit’ Pena of the institution, after reaching a contract termination agreement, ending the stage of the Aztec soccer player in Guatemalan territory after playing the 2021 Opening Tournament.

“Leaving an indelible mark on our institution, we appreciate your time with us. It has been an honor and a real pride to share with a world-class star. Our young athletes will have as a reference your time at the club and the values ​​you brought”, indicates the message published on the social networks of Antigua GFC.

During the championship played, ‘Gullit’ Pena He played a total of 16 games, adding 1,137 minutes and scoring four goals, which curiously were two doubles against Iztapa and Guastatoya respectively. He was eliminated in the semifinals by Deportivo Malacateco.





“We wish you the best in everything that comes your way and that your career continues to impact thousands of people. Antigua GFC will keep its doors open for you at all times. Greetings from a distance GULLIT!‘, adds the statement.

As ESPN Digital was able to learn, since last January 14, the team’s decision took the Mexican soccer player by surprise and he did not expect to be left out. “Through his sports president, he sent us a contract termination document. Simply what they want is to change a system and idea of ​​the game, that’s why they have to get rid of several players, “said Manuel Urenda, the soccer player’s agent.

It was six months that he was ‘Gullit’ Peña with Old GFC, where he arrived as a star signing, after being champion in El Salvador with CD FAS. For now, ‘Gullit’ Peña is waiting for an offer that meets expectations to return to the pitch.

In this way, the chapter of the experienced midfielder is officially closed, who came to wear the captain’s badge with Antigua GFC.