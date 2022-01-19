AMLO’s electrical reform can make your supermarket more expensive; This is how it would affect it – El Financiero

Between 2 and 3 percent of the total value of a product is related to the consumption of electricity by the store that sells it to you, which is why the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (ANTAD) warns that to approve the energy reform that prohibits self-supply of clean energy to retail chains could lead to an increase in the price of the products.

“We must take measures so that we do not feed inflation, and one of these that we should take in order not to increase inflation is precisely to think very well about issues such as this energy reform that can affect and impact costs significantly. We estimate that the cost of electricity is around 2 to 3 percent of the price of the products, so the impact that could occur is enormous,” Vicente Yáñez, president of ANTAD, commented at a conference.

Energy is the third largest cost for the retail sector behind the cost of products, salary payments, and even rent.

Last Monday, open parliament forums began in the legislative palace of San Lázaro to debate the energy reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which plans to eliminate the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) and the Energy Regulatory Commission, in addition to eliminate clean energy certificates and self-supply contracts.

“40 percent of energy consumption in ANTAD stores occurs under different schemes, such as self-supply, which is produced and consumed on site; and to a lesser extent, it is acquired from third parties. This is going to have a significant impact on products and will therefore generate inflation, this would be if the initiative is approved”, added Mónica Leñero, director of legislative liaison for ANTAD.

According to industry estimates, there are more than 40 billion dollars that companies such as La Comer, Walmart, Bimbo, Chinoin, Oxxo, Grupo Modelo, Heineken, among others, have invested in recent years to migrate to the use of clean energy such as wind and photovoltaic.

“There are more than 40 billion dollars that were invested in recent years in this that could be wasted, and how terrible that as a country we give ourselves the luxury of wasting investment of that size, sending that message to investors that certainty is lost for your investment”, Yáñez reverted.