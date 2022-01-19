almost a million points on AnTuTu

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 processor goes through the main benchmarks.

Shortly after the announcement of the new Exynos 2200 processor that will give life to the Galaxy S22, the first test of performance of this chip have appeared in the first test platforms, to reveal raw power of the brain that will equip the new flagship models of Samsung.

Specifically, the results correspond to the tests carried out at the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which should be the most complete and advanced model of the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The Exynos 2200 lags behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 in benchmarks

2022 is the year in which the first devices capable of exceeding one million points in AnTuTu Benchmark have become a reality, and processors such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 are the ones that have made it possible.

The most powerful mobile processors

Precisely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the chip that will be inside the Galaxy S22 Ultra aimed at the US market. In the first tests, it has been seen how the device equipped with this processor was capable of reaching 1219 in the test single core of Geekbench, and 3154 points in the test multicore.

In the case of the model with Exynos processor, the scores are 1108 and 3516 points respectively.

On the other hand, in the AnTuTu Benchmark performance test, the variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 processor has reached a score of 965,874 points, still below the million barrier that other models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor have managed to overcome.

Rumors have recently emerged about the possibility of all Galaxy S22s carrying a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but Samsung decided to silence the gossip by making its new Exynos platform official, intended to bring the Galaxy S22 to life.

For now, Samsung has not confirmed when will the presentation take place of its new star phones, but all the rumors point to the same date: on february 7. It will be that day when all the details that remain to be known about this family – if there are still any by then – will be revealed.

