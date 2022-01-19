All the movies that arrive in February on Netflix

As happens every month streaming platforms they renew their catalogues, welcoming new titles. One of those cases is Netflix that every week bets on new content, including series, movies and documentaries for all tastes.

Although there are still a few weeks to go until February arrives, Netflix already anticipated all the premieres that will arrive at the service. In terms of movies, the platform has a lot of news. Some of the most anticipated titles are Parallel Mothers, one of Pedro Almodóvar’s last films alongside Penélope Cruz. OR through my window, the platform’s new youth bet that has become one of the most anticipated premieres.

Below all the movies coming to Netflix Latin America in February:

Parallel mothers, one of the outstanding premieres that comes to Netflix

My best friend, Anne Frank – February 1

This Dutch film directed by Ben Sombogaart portrays the real friendship that existed between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp. It features performances by Aiko Beemsterboer, Josephine Arendsen, Björn Freiberg, and Roeland Fernhout.

The perfect couple – February 1

An inveterate womanizer accepts a challenge: date the same woman for a month without falling in love. But will it be as easy as you think? Starring Terrence Jenkins, Paula Patton, Kali Hawk, Lauren London and Brandy Norwood.

Top Gun: Passion and Glory – February 1

One of the great film classics of the 1980s. Tom Cruise plays Maverick Mitchell, a young pilot who is torn between his life, responsibilities and a romance with his beautiful instructor, all while being trained at a prestigious pilot school in US Navy fighter directed by Tony Scott.

Collateral: Wrong Place and Time – February 1

Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx star in this gripping thriller in which Max picks up a man in his taxi who offers him $600, but the easy money loses its appeal when he realizes he’s carrying a hitman.

Eat Pray Love – February 1

Liz Gilbert thought she had a perfect life, but one day she finds herself tired of that life and decides to travel the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. Starring Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem and James Franco.

Through my window – February 4

Here comes the adaptation of the acclaimed novel of the same name by Wattpad, written by Ariana Godoy. The film follows Raquel, a young woman who feels great attraction to her neighbor Ares, but everything changes when he begins to fall in love with her, despite her family’s objections. Julio Peña and Clara Galle star.

At my height 2 – February 11

Starring in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi Kreyman, until the pressure shatters her confidence…and their relationship. It features performances by Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Steve Zahn, and Angela Kinsey.

Forgive our offenses -February 17

As the Nazis hunt down and kill people with disabilities, a boy makes a risky decision to save his life.

Revenge to blows – February 17

A mission of revenge turns into a fight to save the world from an ancient power, when a powerful assassin hunts down his target in Bangkok.

Erax -February 17

In this short, monstrous creatures escape from a magical book to unleash chaos in the lives of Aunt Opal and Nina, her teenage niece.

Shot to the Heart – February 17

In this short, Nikki and Sam are in love and dream of a future together. But Nikki’s dangerous past may throw all her plans out the window.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre -February 18

In this sequel, influencers looking for a fresh start in a Texas ghost town stumble upon an infamous human-mask killer. The ninth installment stars Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Alice Krige and Olwen Fouéré.

Rabbids Special: The Invasion – Mission to Mars – February 18

An unlikely group of Rabbids embarks on a special mission to Mars. But stopping the galaxy’s new threat will take teamwork.

Parallel mothers -February 18

Two single mothers become friends when they give birth on the same day in a hospital. From that moment on, the connection they share transforms their lives. Starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, under the direction of Pedro Almodóvar.

Don’t kill me – February 20

Mirta dies with her partner from a drug overdose. When she wakes up, alone, she discovers that she is part of a violent world that she had never known before.

Madea’s Homecoming – February 25

Madea is back, and this time she’s not giving it to anyone, when her dramatic family gathers to celebrate her great-grandson’s graduation.

Breathless – February 25

After stopping at nothing to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he receives threats from a mysterious witness.

Spider-Man: A New Universe – February 27

After a radioactive spider bites Miles Morales, a group of kids arrive in Brooklyn from another dimension to teach him how to be Spider-Man. Winner of the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019.