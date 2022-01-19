All the movies that arrive in February on Netflix

As happens every month streaming platforms they renew their catalogues, welcoming new titles. One of those cases is Netflix that every week bets on new content, including series, movies and documentaries for all tastes.

Although there are still a few weeks to go until February arrives, Netflix already anticipated all the premieres that will arrive at the service. In terms of movies, the platform has a lot of news. Some of the most anticipated titles are Parallel Mothers, one of Pedro Almodóvar’s last films alongside Penélope Cruz. OR through my window, the platform’s new youth bet that has become one of the most anticipated premieres.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker