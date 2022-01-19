Alejandro Zendejas says that arriving in America feels “Chingonsísimo”

The new signing of the Eagles said he knows the pressure he will face in the team.

Video: Zendejas sentences that arriving in America feels “very cool”

For: Alvaro Cruz Santibanez JAN. 18. 2022

“The truth is that now that I’m here, very cool, maybe it still doesn’t hit me, but the truth is very cool,” said an emotional Zendejas in an exclusive chat with

TUDN.

For Zendejas the term pressure is more than understood, especially in a team like the America; already played with Chivas and he knows the demand of triumphs, therefore, he knows of the obligation that will fall on him when he enters the court.

“If the truth is, I live life day by day as a soccer player, if they have told me a little bit about the pressure that is experienced here, that is something that we know will happen in any team, but I know that a lot is demanded here plus. In terms of teams I want to take it weekend after weekend, now it’s our turn for the champion, Atlas, so surely we’re going to prepare in the best way to arrive with everything on Saturday”.

With the Necaxa he stood out as an inside left-hander and scored six goals there last season. He was the Mexican with the most goals in the league and Santiago Solari he will have it as a reference in front of the goal; yes, Zendejas points out that if the Argentine coach gives him another position, he will abide by it.

“I have been playing in midfield for a year and a half, but the truth is that wherever they put me on the court I am happy, if the teacher decides on different positions, I am happy with the opportunity to contribute in any way I can”:

By last, alex zendejas He stressed that he experiences only positive things upon his arrival at América, but without a doubt, one of the highlights is sharing a team with players who are active in the Tri and other selections, in addition to a DT who already directed the Real Madrid.

“First the height, it is something that I have to get used to, but I do have to be aware that I am playing with big players, selected, coaching staff, they are great, as soon as I am aware that I am here, but I am going to tell you only good things, obviously, because we are very happy with the moment we are experiencing”.