After this year’s “iPhone SE + 5G” will come a larger model, probably in 2023, according to the latest rumors

Display analyst Ross Young has released new rumors of the upcoming third-generation iPhone SE, as well as a larger model for next year. A movement that we have been hearing rumors about for several months and that could finally materialize into a product.

An iPhone with a slightly peculiar name

The new rumors come in the wake of a tweet of Young himself. According to him, this year’s iPhone SE would receive the peculiar name of “iPhone SE + 5G” and it would be accompanied by a new larger iPhone SE, which we could see next year.

Traditionally, Apple has used the symbol and nomenclature “+” for services in which something else is offered, for example through a subscription. On the other hand, it is striking that Apple decides to include the label “5G” in the name of a device, something that we have never seen in any iPhone if we do not have the 3G model.

Beyond the strange naming of this iPhone, Young offers us information on a larger model. The rumors of this iPhone SE Plus have been going around for a long time and now they could take shape in a 5.7-inch model. According to the analyst, this iPhone would be scheduled for 2024, but we could see its presentation in the spring of next year, that is, in just over a year.

From the amount of rumors about it, it seems clear that this spring we will see the launch of a new iPhone SE. A model that, as we know, will maintain the same design as the previous version, but with several internal changes. Amid rumors that this fall we could see the demise of the iPhone 14 mini variant, it will be interesting to see how the two new iPhone SE models fit into the iPhone family.