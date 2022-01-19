after five days of omicron, the patient is no longer contagious

As omicron spreads, it seems to be becoming clear that the symptoms and illness it causes are less severe than those caused by the omicrons. variants prior to Covid-19.

And, in general terms, with omicron the duration of the infection is shorter than with its predecessors. According to data from the UK Health Security Agency, two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the fifth day.

That is why several countries are revising their regulations on the period of isolation required for infected people.

In this video we tell you how long the omicron incubation lasts and when an infected person stops being contagious.

How do ómicron infections progress?

The world registered 18.7 million cases of Covid-19 in the week from January 10 to 16, an increase of 20% in relation to the preceding seven days, according to the weekly epidemiological report of the World Health Organization (WHO). ).

This percentage indicates a slowdown in the curve compared to the previous week, where the rise was 55%, and the first of the year (more than 70%). However, there are countries like Mexico, in which the incidence by omicron is beginning to be evident and, daily, higher figures are reported than those of the previous day. In turn, the confirmed deaths -in the period studied- were more than 45 thousand, 4% higher than the previous week.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus, discovered in early November, is already present in 71.9% of the cases analyzed in the last 30 days by the global network of GISAID laboratories, the WHO weekly epidemiological report said today.

Of the 405,000 specimens collected, the omicron variant was detected in 291,000 cases, while delta, which dominated much of the pandemic in 2021, was only present in 28% of the analyzes of the last 30 days (113 thousand), the report underlined.

The omicron variant is causing record numbers of infections globally, although this is not accompanied by an increase in deaths, so in principle it seems associated with less serious forms of Covid-19, experts recommend intensifying personal protection measures , such as the use of face mask, the social distance, avoid crowded places and isolate yourself if you present one or more symptoms related to the disease.

