After applauding fans who threw objects at officers, Dak Prescott backs down and apologizes

The Cowboys quarterback issued a public apology for the comments offered following Sunday’s loss to the Niners.

FRISCO — The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, apologized Tuesday via Twitter for his post-match comments regarding fans throwing bottles and trash at officials after the loss of Wild Card Round before the San Francisco 49ers The last Sunday.

A question at a post-game press conference to Prescott on Sunday originally said fans were throwing objects at teammates out of anger, which he described as “sad.” However, when told that the objects were thrown at the officers, he responded, “Credit to them then. Credit to them.”

In the first instance, Dak Prescott had applauded fans who threw objects at officials after the loss to Niners. AP Photo

He was given a chance to back down on his comments during his season finale press conference, and he didn’t.

On Tuesday, he posted on social media three times to his 1.4 million followers to apologize, writing:

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after Sunday’s game. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were unnecessary and unfair.



“I have the highest esteem for the officers of the NFL and I have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their work. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious issue.

“It was a mistake on my part, and I’m sorry.”

Prescott, who is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award of the NFL, was criticized for his comments by the media, and the NBA Referees Association.

The referees’ association posted on its official Twitter account on Tuesday: “The NBRA condemns the comments dak prescott condoning violence against game officials. As a leader of the NFL, you should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, the executive vice president of the CowboysStephen Jones, condemned the actions of the fans.

“That’s unfortunate,” he said jones. “It’s not the way I see our fans. I think we’re a top act. I think there’s no place for things like that. I understand people are frustrated, but I don’t understand throwing things out on the field where people can get hurt. There is no place for that.”