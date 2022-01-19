Actor John Malkovich is banned from a Venice hotel due to the anticovid certificate

The American actor John Malkovich, who is in Venice filming a series on the “Ripley” saga, has not been able to stay at the Danieli hotel, one of the most luxurious and cinematographic in the city of canals, for not having the health certificate reinforced.

The production company had to quickly find a private residence at the level of the famous actor and filmmaker, local media “Il Gazzetino” reveals today, since since January 10 the “anticovid super pass”, which those vaccinated and those who have been cured of the disease, it is mandatory to access public transport, ceremonies and fairs, but also hotels.

“We cannot confirm or deny news about our guests or their reservations,” declared the hotel manager, Gianrico Esposito, who assured that what they can say is that the Danieli “respects all current laws; therefore, at check-in we verify the validity of the ‘super green pass’ of all booked guests. If the certification is not in order, the reservation cannot be tracked”.

According to some media, Malkovich had the certificate, but it had expired.

The actor is in Venice to shoot a series-remake of the saga of the Ripley character, born from the imagination of the writer Patricia Highsmith and which began in 1999 with the successful “The talent of Mr. Ripley”, directed by Antony Minghella .

Andrew Scott, Johnny Flinn and Dakota Fanning are among the artists of the production, which has been forced to change its filming schedules due to the numerous covid infections suffered by actors and extras, who had to undergo the quarantines to which the law requires.

The team, under the direction of director Steven Zaillian, will spend a month in Venice, some of whose most emblematic corners, such as San Marco Square, Campo San Polo, the Accademia bridge and Santa Lucia station, will return to the 50s, a time when which the story is set.

Despite the Malkovich veto, it will also be shot at the Danieli, which has already been used in numerous films from the James Bond saga or “The Tourist”, with Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.