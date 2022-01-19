a year of revenge and fingers crossed…

If 2021 was the year where a global recovery began to be seen, 2022 would seem to ratify that trend due to the advancement of vaccination in much of the world. However, with the Omicron variant exponentially increasing the number of infections, uncertainty still remains. Again, cancellations of events and shows begin to be seen. Despite this, the prognosis is hopeful and countless releases in the field of cinema, series, music, theater and dance. Here is a selection of the most prominent.

Great directors, great titles

In 2022, great directors will release new films. Through the Apple TV platform, it was launched The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen – first solo production without his brother Ethan – where he adapts the classic play by William Shakespeare. The films of Guillermo del Toro will arrive (The Alley of Lost Souls) and Steven Spielberg (The Fabelsmans). There will also be productions by Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Martin Scorsese (The Flower Moon Assassins), Alex de la Iglesia (Venicephrenia), Ridley Scott (kit bag, a biopic of Napoleon with Joaquin Phoenix), James Cameron (Avatar 2) and Robert Zemeckis (Pinocchio, new adaptation with actors and computer generated images).

Young and promising directors will also premiere in 2022. Hand in hand with terror, new productions from the director of hereditary Y midsummer, Ari Aster (Disappointment Blvd), from the director of The witch Y The lighthouse, Robert Eggers (The Northman) and the director of get-out Y Us, Jordan Peele (nope). There will also be a new film by the disturbing Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things) and the winner of the Oscar for Best Director for La La Land Damian Chazelle (Babylon).



“When we the dead wake up”: Ibsen by Szuchmacher, with Claudia Cantero and Horacio Peña. It will premiere in February at the Cervantes Theater.

As for the superhero world, this year by DC Comics comes the long-awaited Batman starring Robert Pattinson and the new Flash –directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti, which marks the return of Michael Keaton as the caped man. Marvel, as usual, prepares a cataract of releases: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by none other than Sam Raimi; Thor: Love and Thunder, Morbius, the vampire antihero starring Jared Leto, and Black Panther 2.

Regarding the argentinian cinema, perhaps the most anticipated film is Argentina 1985. Directed by Santiago Mitre, starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani, it fictionalizes the emblematic Juicio a las Juntas that set a key precedent worldwide in terms of Human Rights policies and the prosecution of genocidal soldiers. It will be released in theaters and will be available on Amazon Prime (first local production on said platform). The new Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat will also arrive in March: Official Competition, with Penélope Cruz, Oscar Martínez and Antonio Banderas.

tv overdose

On the small screen they are coming strong premieres from the main giants of the platforms. Disney + will premiere The Sandman, adaptation of the iconic graphic novel by Neil Gainman; HBO launches House of the Dragon, first spin off of the universe Game of Thrones which tells the story of the Targaryen family, set 300 years before the events of the main story. Amazon, for its part, shakes the board with a new adaptation of The Lord Of The Rings what promises Also on the Disney side, a new series of Star Wars (Obi Wan Kenobi), with the return of Ewan McGregor in his role as Jedi Master) and various Marvel productions: two spin-offs (Agatha: House of Darkness Y Threw out) Iron Heart, Secret Invasion, She Hulk, Moon Knight Y Marvel Zombies.

This year, after the stoppage due to the confinements due to the advance of the pandemic, they will finally be released new seasons of many series that already harvest thousands of followers: Euphoria, The Crown, Stranger Things, Elite, Sky Rojo, Sex Education, Ozark, Better Call Saul. Also, there will be some spin offs of classic series, like Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount +). In addition, a new association of the tandem Steven Spielberg-Tom Hanks on World War II arrives: Masters Of The Air (AppleTV).

At the local level, Netflix premiered these days the fourth season of The fringe and it is expected December 2001. From the hand of Star + comes this political thriller directed by Benjamin Avila that fictionalizes the greatest economic, social and political crisis experienced by Argentina adapting Miguel Bonasso’s book: The palace and the street.

music is in the air

As for the recording industry, it will be a year of notable releases. 2022 began with new albums by the Spanish Nacho Vegas and the American The Weeknd. New albums by Spiritualized, Arcade Fire, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Interpol, Father John Misty, The Cure, Arctic Monkeys, Jack White, Foals, Kendrick Lamar and Eddie Vedder will also be released. At the local level, new productions are expected from Marilina Bertoldi, Mi Amigo Invencible, Bandalos Chinos and Feli Colina.

After almost two years, also The big festivals will return. In February the Cosquín Rock will take place and in April the Quilmes Rock, with Gorillaz as the main course. From March 18 to 20, Lollapalooza returns with the presentation of Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, The Strokes and Doja Cat, among others. At the end of October Coldplay will perform at the River Stadium. Dua Lipa will also come for the first time on September 14 at the Palermo Hippodrome. In addition, two key figures of Spanish song will be presented who will bid farewell to the stage: José Luis Perales and Joan Manuel Serrat. Other prominent international artists who will be present this year, after various rescheduling, will be Maroon 5, Kiss, Metallica and Justin Bieber.

For lovers of classical music, it will be a year of important events at the Teatro Colón. Martha Argerich will perform together with her daughter Annie Dutoit-Argerich and her former partner (father of her daughter), the French director Charles Dutoit. In April, Plácido Domingo will sing with the Colón Stable Orchestra conducted by Jordi Bernacer. In November, the soprano Anna Netrebko and her husband Yusif Eyvazov will perform at a lyrical gala that promises to be unmissable. Also this year the 70th anniversary of the Mozarteum will be celebrated, which will include outstanding shows: a lyrical gala by the tenor Piotr Beczala, piano recitals by Nelson Goerner and the visit of the Russian State Symphony Orchestra, among other relevant events .

the curtain opens

For the theater it will also be a year of recovery with strong premieres. On February 25, a new edition of the International Festival of Buenos Aires (FIBA) will begin, with the best of international and local theater. The San Martín Theater will have a new version of Painted Mouths by Manuel Puig by Renata Schussheim and Oscar Araiz, with members of the Contemporary Ballet. another classic, Blood Wedding, by Federico García Lorca, will be directed by Vivi Tellas. When we the dead awake by Henrik Ibsen and directed by Rubén Szuchmacher will be the season opening of the Teatro Cervantes, in which Matías Feldman will premiere his eighth performance: The translation. The Liceo Theater will celebrate its 55 years of existence by restoring the play Piaf, by Pam Gems, starring Elena Roger. Also, 30 years after its premiere, it will return dracula, by Pepe Cibrián Campoy and Ángel Mahler, to Luna Park with several of the artists from the original cast.

Other important returns are those of Pompey Audivert as Macbeth room (Auditorium Theater), the captives (Mariano Tenconi Blanco), The Wind on a Violin, by Claudio Tolcachir (Timbre 4), Early, by Lorena Vega (Dumont 4040) and Earthly, by Mauricio Kartun (Room Faces and Masks). Mauricio Dayub also returns to the Maipo Theater with his multi-award-winning solo show the tightrope walker and make a new version of the amateur in the Chacarerean.

inside the dance, the highlight will be the arrival of the prestigious choreographer Mauro Bigonzetti. He will stage his work at the San Martín Theater and at the Coliseum Cantata with the Contemporary Ballet of the San Martín Theater. On the side of the Stable Ballet of the Colón theater, they will receive the visit of two international figures: the Mexican Isaac Hernández and the Russian Natalia Osipova will Giselle, at the season opening in April. Isabella Boylston and Herman Cornejo will also perform Romeo and Juliet.

The cultural sector crosses its fingers and hopes that 2022 will be the definitive year of its reconstruction, after the hard setbacks due to the pandemic.

