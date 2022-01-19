a review of the most outstanding releases of the year

In the cinema, as in so many other areas, the pandemic acted as a disruptive force that generated a kind of bottleneck, with delayed premieres, halted productions and other alterations that only began to disappear in the second half of 2021. And 2022 maintains a continuity, with films that reach the screen after months in limbo, or that could only be finished months after their filming began..

2022, moreover, threatens to be a year in which it returns to a closer normality in terms of volume and scale of releases compared to recent months, although in recent weeks the omicron variant led some Hollywood blockbusters to move its premieres to give peace of mind to the studies responsible for the peaks of cases being left behind.

Productions of all kinds appear on the calendar, from the potential contenders to the big prizes that usually arrive in the first months of the year, to a new batch of superhero adventures – the most popular and profitable genre of cinema for more than a year now. decade–, sagas that continue and some other notable premieres, which are gathered here.

Oscar-winning potentials

Licorice Pizza

Director Paul Thomas Anderson (Bloody Oil, The Phantom Thread) has positioned itself with this story about a youthful romance in California in the 1970s as one of the candidates for the next Oscar awards. The film starring singer Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman) has been accumulating awards and nominations in previous awards, and this mix of comedy and drama, which opens in Uruguay in February, is anticipated as one of the the movies of the year.

Belfast

In the late 1960s, what the Irish call “the troubles” began (the Troubles), a term used to describe the nationalist conflict between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom over Northern Ireland, which lasted for decades. With that background, this film focuses on the dilemmas of a Protestant family in the city of the title, in particular Buddy, a 9-year-old boy who will grow up in this complex landscape. Based on the life of its director, Kenneth Brangh, comes from winning the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, and will be released in March.

Cyrano

The classic Cyrano de Bergerac is reinterpreted in a musical key in this new version that has garnered praise, in particular for its protagonist, Peter Dinklage, known for having played Tyrion Lannister in game of Thrones. This romantic drama will hit Uruguayan theaters in April.

international selection

official competition

The duo of Argentine filmmakers made up of Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat has established itself as one of the most striking in the cinema of their country, thanks to films such as The distinguished citizen, The man next door and 4×4. The couple returns to the screen with their most international project, starring Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and Óscar Martínez. Cruz plays a film director, and Banderas and Martínez play a duo of actors recruited by a millionaire to make a prestigious and successful film, which will lead to several conflicts and disasters in the project. It will be released in March.

The employee and the employer

Uruguayan cinema comes from a small avalanche of premieres in recent months. In 2022, one of its great premieres will be this film, by Manuel Nieto, which was presented during the last Cannes festival in the directors’ fortnight. It focuses on the relationship between a farm laborer who has just experienced a family tragedy, and his employer, a young bourgeois. Class differences, work and freedom are some of the themes of this story, which opens in April.

the weight of talent

Nicolas Cage as Nicolas Cage. That’s one of the selling points of this oddity, an action comedy in which the actor is invited to a fan’s birthday party in exchange for a million dollars. There, he discovers that the one who invited him is a criminal. When the event gets complicated, Cage must rescue his wife and daughter, emulating some of his most memorable characters. It opens in April.

overcast

Batman

One of the most famous superheroes in the world returns to the cinema, in a new incarnation that shows him younger and inexperienced. Robert Pattinson is in charge of donning the cape and black suit to embody Bruce Wayne and Batman, who here will face the Penguin (Colin Farrell) and the Riddler (Paul Dano), with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) as a potential ally. . It opens in March.

more superheroes

As usual, this year there will be a plethora of new superhero movies. On the side of the saga of the Marvel universe there will be three sequels: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters in May and will put the sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch to face both old acquaintances and new threats from alternative universes. then they will come thor love and thunder, the fourth film of the nordic god, and about the end of the year Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel that will not have its protagonist, due to the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

Its great competitor, DC, will have in theaters this year Flash, the second Aquaman movie, and Black Adam, with Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson playing an antihero from ancient Egypt.

returning sagas

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The heiress of Harry Potter (its prequel, rather) will have its third part this year. It arrives surrounded by controversy, due to the criticism that the author JK Rowling has received for her sayings about trans people, as well as the “invitation to retire” that Johnny Depp received for his complaint of domestic violence, which led to the role of the villain Grindelwald will pass to the Danish Mads Mikkelsen. The magizoologist Newt Scamander will return to his adventures and travel the world to stop him, once again under the orders of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), who will reveal part of his hidden past. It opens in April.

Tom Cruise double

Become an icon of action cinema in recent years, Tom Cruise will be in theaters this year twice: on the one hand with the seventh film of Mission Impossible, which after several postponements will be released in September. On the other hand, the sequel to top gun, which will arrive in May and will put him back in the shoes of pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, now turned flight instructor.

Lightyear

toy story It seems to be definitely over with its fourth movie, but that doesn’t mean Disney and Pixar are going to let go of that goose that lays the golden eggs. This animated film will be released in June, which tells the story of astronaut Buzz Lightyear, a fictional character in the film’s universe, who served as the inspiration for the toy. With Chris Evans (Captain America in the Marvel movies) giving his voice to the protagonist in an adventure of which not many details are known.

Avatar 2

Back in 2009, James Cameron premiered Avatar, which on the back of 3D broke the box office around the world and became a relentless momentary phenomenon. More than a decade later, the story of the planet Pandora will have its continuation (and three other films), which will expand and continue to explore the world of the Na’vi aliens. It opens in December.

Mario

Although Mario, the famous Nintendo character, already had a (failed) experience in the cinema, now he will have his return in animated format. At the end of the year this film will arrive, which will have Illumination behind it, the studio known for the Minions. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black are some of the actors who lend their voices to this adventure.

great directors

The Fabelmans

steven spielberg not stop A month ago it was released Love without barriers, the musical with which the illustrious director returned to theaters and which will have him in the next awards season competing for awards. And in 2022, there will be another premiere with his signature, although it is not known if we will have to wait a little longer to see it in Uruguay. The Fabelmans is a story inspired by the director’s childhood and youth, and his upbringing in Arizona.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese messes with the western and teams up with Leonardo DiCaprio again for this film, based on true events, which follows the investigation of a series of murders of members of a Native American tribe in the 1920s. Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser and Jesse Plemons round out the main cast.

parallel mothers

the latest of Pedro Almodovar It also comes with a question mark, since its official premiere will be on Netflix on February 18, but with a limited screening in theaters starting on the 3rd of that same month. We will have to wait, then, to see if Uruguay is included in the list of countries that will be able to see what is new from the director of Return Y pain and glory on the big screen, but with some recent background (don’t look up Y It was the hand of God they had a small previous exhibition in theaters) there is room to trust.