A poll reveals that Christian Bale is the best Batman of all

Batman is one of the most beloved characters by comic book readers and superhero movie fans. Of course, its popularity and the inexhaustible affection of the public mean that it is also one of the most exploited by all means. There are many movies, both animated and live action, that give us various ways to approach this hero, and the experts will never resolve the debate about which is better. Despite this overwhelming reality, many continue to try and that serves to analyze and re-evaluate the work of actors like Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and even George Clooney.

A new survey made by the page GameSpot resolved that, among fans, the most beloved version of Batman is that of Christian bale, who first appeared as the hero in Batman Begins – 84%. With this film, Christopher Nolan intended to give more realism to a protagonist who does not have superhuman abilities, but does have many resources and unparalleled intelligence. As always happens, when Bale’s casting was revealed, many were skeptical, especially because of his voice and the complexion he had at the time, but the story of his early years as Batman managed to convince the public. In addition, his legacy was consolidated with Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, thanks to his interaction with Heath Ledger, who steals his scenes and got tons of accolades for his work.

Something very interesting is that Bale won by a lot. That is to say; the version of the actor had no problem surpassing what was seen in Batman – 72% o Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%. GameSpot He did this poll among 292,254 people and the difference is abysmal, with Bale obtaining 66% of the votes. It is also curious that there is little distance between Affleck and Keaton, who have 13% and 12%, respectively. The last place shows us Adam West, whose Batman is now the center of ridicule, but also a lot of respect from the fans. George Clooney and Val Kilmer were left out, as was David Mazouz, who played Bruce Wayne in the Gotham series – 84% and who technically wasn’t shown as Batman anymore.

They’re all great for different reasons, but the fans chose their #1

They’re all great for different reasons, but the fans have chosen their #1 Batman! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0vfVWcmGlZ — GameSpot (@GameSpot) January 18, 2022

For many, the result is not appropriate. This will be especially true for those who are still motivated by nostalgia and consider Tim Burton’s approach in the early installments to be the best adaptation of the comics. Certainly the environment, the references and the work of Keaton created something unprecedented, but it is also true that the character has changed and evolved over the years and this version, although authentic and very good, is also perceived as a work inspired by a play far from what is done today.

That Ben Affleck came second is worth rescuing. If Bale was criticized when the news broke that he would be Batman, Affleck was mercilessly attacked. Minutes after the official announcement there were already thousands of complaints and even movements to withdraw it and promote another actor. To further uncontrol the flames, the premiere of batman v superman, and its failure among critics, made the public divided. Some began to respect the also protagonist of Daredevil: The Man Without Fear – 44% and even commented that he represented the best version of Batman, but that the film was not well done. An important factor is that at that time Zack Snyder was blamed for everything, so the aggression was also against him for not knowing how to take advantage of Affleck in the role. League of Justice – 41% did the cast no favours, but even then the actor himself was somewhat tired of carrying the weight of this responsibility.

Ben Affleck he had to leave so that many began to consider him as a good interpreter of the hero. Also, Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% confirmed that the problem was more with Warner as a production company with excessive control and perhaps not so much with Snyder as a director. But it was too late, although the actor will put on the suit again for The Flash, he has already confirmed on several occasions that he does not intend to repeat at all. It will be seen if this film ends up creating an effect similar to the one that occurred with Andrew Garfield after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%.

Now the responsibility falls on Robert Pattinson, who will debut as the hero in The Batman alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell. Following tradition, many complained when it was announced that Pattinson would star in this new version, but the first trailer left fans somewhat calmer, although the desire and expectations continue to rise, especially after its premiere date changed.

