The batch of new games for Xbox Game Pass during the first fortnight of this month of January has come to an end, so now, while we wait expectantly for the new games that will arrive at the successful subscription service from Redmond in this second fortnight, we have Very interesting news for subscribers. As you may have read in the title of the news, a mythical Japanese saga lands by surprise on Xbox Game Pass, and it is neither more nor less than Danganronpa.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition is now available for Xbox Game Pass Console and PC Game Pass users. So now, for all of you who don’t know this mythical Japanese saga, we leave you with a brief description of the game and its download link.

enjoy this danganronpa reborn with improved game systems and a new gallery feature. Hope’s Peak Academy is home to Japan’s best and brightest high school students, the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned at school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange and murderous little bear named Monokuma.

He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a classmate and get away with it. It’s up to you to find out who Monokuma really is and why you’ve been taken from the world you once knew. But be careful what you wish for, sometimes there is nothing more deadly than the truth…