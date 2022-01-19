A man was driving his Tesla with Autopilot active, collided with a Civic and two people died; now he’s been charged with murder

In 2019, a Model S, which had turn on autopilot, ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Civic, causing the death of two people. Today it is known that California prosecutors filed two charges for serious crimes against the owner of that Tesla.

The charges are for vehicular homicide and the case marks the first time a Tesla owner has been criminally charged in the United States in a case related to autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system.

The Model S was driven by Kevin George Aziz Riyadh, 27, a limousine service driver who, for now, is free on bail while the case is pending. He pleaded not guilty.

And, although the criminal charges do not mention Autopilot, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which sent a team to investigate the accident in 2019, confirmed that the function was active at the time of the incident. The agency plans to publish the research findings soon.

Autopilot can control steering and braking functions, as well as automatic lane changes on certain roads, but these charges may serve as a warning to drivers who use it to don’t trust him at all to control your vehicles.



Tesla Model S

Tesla’s driver assistance system has been in the crosshairs of the NHTSA for some time now for the wrong use that some owners do, like the case we told you about a few months ago in which a man decided turn on autopilot Y “handle” his Tesla from the back seat.

Other investigations have been because the Autopilot is has confused while the Tesla is moving. For example, he mistook the Moon for a yellow traffic light, drastically slowing the car down; he was also wrong with parked emergency vehicles and crashed them.