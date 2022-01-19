A British doctor reveals a sign that could be a symptom of omicron

“The cell receptors through which the covid-19 variants enter the body are present in the eye,” explained the specialist.

The sign that could be a symptom of the omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the coronavirus is conjunctivitis, said Dr. Nisa Aslam, of the Royal London Hospital (United Kingdom), in an interview with Express published last Saturday.

“The cell receptors through which the variants of covid-19 enter the body are present in the eye,” Aslam explained, adding that these “are found in different parts of the eye: cells that cover the retina, the white part and eyelid”.

According to the specialist, this ocular inflammation could be more common among those infected with the B.1.1.529 strain than with others. “This would suggest that conjunctivitis could be a symptom of the omicron variant,” he summarized.

The doctor’s statements are supported by a study published in 2020 in the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology that suggests that conjunctivitis could be a symptom of covid-19. The investigation analyzed a 29-year-old woman who suffered from conjunctivitis and at the same time tested positive for coronavirus.

The omicron variant, detected for the first time on the African continent in November 2021, is characterized by a high amount of mutations and by its greater ability to evade the protection of existing vaccines. However, early data suggest a lower severity of disease in patients infected with this strain.