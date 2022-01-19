5 tips to look good in your video calls

As we approach two years of pandemic, it is very clear that we could all use a refresher course to look our best before the camera.

Pleasant lighting and perfectly decorated bookshelves were once the standard for meetings by videoBut now it seems like people wouldn’t mind hiding their cluttered living rooms, bedrooms, and offices.

However, you should keep in mind that a cluttered background and poor lighting still greatly distract your interlocutors, so in TechBit, we present a couple of tips to know where to sit to get the best light and choosing the right microphone to just being comfortable.

light up your face

It’s best to start with lighting because that will determine where you sit. Open the blinds and let in natural light, but don’t let all that light hit your back.

It is recommended to have a light source largest right in front of you no more than 45 degrees away.

Also keep in mind that you screen it can be a great light source, so adjust the brightness as well, especially if you’re taking a call without natural light.

A bright screen can bring out the reflections on your face, making you look more like a ghost than a champ. video calls.

And if you wear glasses and keep the screen too bright, everyone on the phone call zoom they can be seen in the reflections of your lenses. Therefore you should dim the brightness of the screen and place a little light at that 45 degree angle: you will look much better.

raise your camera

There is only one angle acceptable camera: from the front and at eye level. Your table will almost certainly be lower than your face, and that means people will give you unflattering looks.

Use a set of books, a stool, or a high table to make sure your camera is at the same level as your eyes. You don’t want people to feel like they’re looking up or down at you.

Test your video before the call

You want to show up to your meeting looking good, without adjusting the environment, the brightness of the screen, angle or live hair for all to see.

zoom, webex and other video meeting apps have an option to show you a preview of your video before you start the meeting. call.

If you select this option, a preview of the video before entering a call so you can check how everything looks.

Skype will show you this preview by default, but if you’re using a video conferencing app that doesn’t include previews, open Photo Booth to see my video before you join a call.

Once the call starts, I recommend that you hide your own video. Not only will you be less likely to fix your hair or change angles during the call, but you’ll also be less distracted.

You can do this in Zoom by hovering over your own video window, clicking the three dots in the top right corner, and choosing “hide self view“.

However, it can be easy to forget that you’re on camera without the video preview, so try not to pick your nose.

Find a quiet place

Most of us don’t have much control over the audio, but it will sound better if you take a call in a quiet place. Also keep in mind that your headset may have a better microphone than your computer.

Most video conferencing apps have a tool in their settings to test your microphone, and it’s recommended to collect all the microphones in your house (headsets often have one built in) and test them to find the one that sounds the clearest.

As a courtesy to others, keep your microphone muted unless you are speaking.

You may be used to your neighbor’s midday thrash metal, but no one else is. In zoom, I use the function that allows you to unmute yourself while holding down the space bar.

To feel comfortable

Just like being in a physical meeting, once you join a call, you don’t have to get up or move. Start with a comfortable place to sit or stand for a long period of time.

Although you like to sit on your bed, sitting cross-legged for more than 20 minutes is not comfortable for me, so you better change the video call settings to your desktop.

If you’re using a laptop, have a charger plugged in and ready for when the battery is low. To be more comfortable, you can have a bottle of water and a cup of coffee on hand.

Also read: “Free shipping” is actually not that free, warns Profeco

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta