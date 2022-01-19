3 Lessons Leaders Can Learn From Watching The Netflix Movie ‘Don’t Look Up’

This article was translated from our English edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The opinions expressed by the collaborators of Entrepreneur they are personal.

In the star-studded satirical film Don’t Look Up, astronomy professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his Ph.D. Student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) learns the hard way that leadership isn’t about titles or power, it’s about influence and sometimes greed.

After Mindy and Dibiasky discover a comet headed for a direct collision with Earth in six months, they take their findings to the highest office in the country, eventually meeting with Madam President Orlean (Meryl Streep). Distracted by tensions within her party, President Orlean dismisses the report, saying they “will sit still and assess” the situation. But then the White House changes its mind, eager to use the event to divert attention from poll ratings and the president’s re-election efforts.

Don’t Look Up reveals what happens when leaders put their own interests before those of the people who have trusted them to lead. Naturally, there are some lessons business leaders can learn from watching the film, if they know where to find them.

1. Selfishness sucks

President Orlean reveals her self-centered nature throughout the film, and her selfish decisions ultimately lead to the death of her son and chief of staff Jason Orleans (Jonah Hill). Leadership plays a huge role in the success of an organization, and a selfish leader can hurt the bottom line. An egotistical business leader is insecure and thinks that being criticized for their less than noble motives is an attack on their creativity and ability to innovate, but that is far from the truth.

Not surprisingly, selfishness did not make the list of most desirable leadership traits, while trust, compassion, stability, and hope ranked high. Putting the customer and employee first results in satisfied customers and ultimately higher profits and loyal employees. Selfish leaders care primarily about how others perceive them and tend to attract people who are unable or unwilling to challenge them. This allows them to make decisions that only benefit them.

2. The circle of influence matters

President Orlean was surrounded by a team of complacent people who would not challenge her once she made a decision based on half-truths. To be successful as a leader, it is important to surround yourself with people you respect, trust, and with whom you can exchange ideas. In business, a dishonest member of the inner circle of leadership can bring embarrassment and disaster to all, and entire organizations have collapsed as a result of those poor decisions.

Having and planning an empowered circle of influence is a clear sign that you are a confident business leader who does not feel threatened by others. This is also a sign of humility, a leadership trait that cultivates success. Humble leaders are surrounded by committed people. A leader who is willing to have a circle that fosters unity and respect will flourish, and that team will thrive even in times of crisis (such as the one facing the fictional White House).

3. Greed is destructive

Greed is destructive and fueled by self-interest. Dictionary.com defines greed as “excessive or rapacious desire, especially for wealth or possessions.” This was clearly demonstrated by President Orleans’ 360-degree turn from doing the right thing for the planet to calling off the mission when she realized she could benefit from the comet crash. Being motivated by greed is detrimental to an organization as decisions are no longer based on objective or reasonable data.

The demise of Enron, once a Wall Street darling, reveals what greed can do to an organization and the economy. Political leaders or not have an obligation to do the right thing for themselves and for others without thinking of profit. If a leader fails to foster a win-win environment, it won’t be long before the company begins to decline, losing customers and shareholders alike.

Don’t Look Up reveals the trials and tribulations of ineffective leadership, demonstrating important and applicable lessons along the way. Whether we’re talking about family dynamics in rural America or corporate takeovers at Fortune 500 companies, all leaders can benefit from the reminder to put others first, surround yourself with an honest inner circle, and value people above of profits.