10 Movies Critics Hate But Audiences Love

Works of art are often valued differently by different viewers, although not always. The critics tend to focus on the technical aspects rather than the public, which gives more importance to personal feelings. There is no one right way to judge a movie, and no universal terms and conditions by which to decide how good (or terrible) it is.

Thus, there are countless examples of films appreciated by the public that most critics despise. However, critical discontent does not necessarily make the film a flop. In fact, many movies enjoy great success at the box office despite harsh reviews.

10 Slevin’s Lucky Number (2006) Took More Than Double Its Production Budget

Critics panned Lucky Number slevin for not fitting in with his own “convoluted plot and dizzying set design”. Maybe it’s a justified reaction to Lucky Number’s messy attempt slevin of “being smart in plan pulp fiction “.

These negative sentiments were not reflected in the public response. Lucky Number Slevin managed to gross more than double its production budget. Interestingly enough, this neo-noir thriller from Paul McGuigan garnered some prestigious awards and nominations.

9 Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (2019) Was Considered A Suitable Extension Of The Beloved Franchise

As the 35th installment in an age-old franchise that began in 1954, fans expected that Godzilla: King Of The Monsters It was an action packed adventure. the king of monsters it more than meets it.

It grossed a whopping $386 million at the box office, showing that critical discontent with the weak narrative and incoherent tenor of The king of the monsters did not in the least affect the opinions of the profane. On the contrary, most viewers felt that Godzilla: King Of The Monsters it was a fitting extension of the beloved franchise.

8 Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) may be a soap opera, but audiences loved it

Memories of a Geisha won three Oscars – Art Direction, Costume Design and Cinematography – from a total of six nominations. The visual style, the BSO and the scenography of Memorias de una Geisha they were applauded by many critics.

However, the general opinion was lukewarm in its mediocrity. Memories of a Geisha it performed significantly better in terms of public opinion. However, critics called its plot a weak “soap opera” imitation.

7 The Greatest Showman (2017) Won Big, Both At The Box Office And At The Awards Show

Hugh Jackman is, without a doubt, an entertainer. His stirring portrayal of PT Barnum was not enough to save The Great showman from an avalanche of pessimistic criticism. While critics savored the musical numbers and stellar cast of The Greatest showman, at the same time denounced its “false and superficial” thematic framework.

Nonetheless, The Greatest Showman it went on to earn $435 million, a four times higher profit margin that shows how well received it was. The Greatest showman it also won the Golden Globe for best original song, an achievement always impressive.

6 Hot Rod (2007) ended up gaining followers during the following years

Andy Samberg’s style of comedy is eccentric, over the top, and completely self-ignoring. These elements constitute the narrative basis of hotrod, directed by Akiva Schaffer, Samberg’s childhood friend. Hot Rod it failed to break into the box office, racking up a meager $14 million after spending nearly double its budget.

The critics did not keep their opinions to themselves either, qualifying Hot Rod of “formulaic” and “inconsistent”. Over time, Hot Rod it got a decent cult following. This coincided with the expectations of the creator of SNLLorne Michaels, that “the film will be thought of differently two years from now.”

5 The Judge (2014) Failed To Convince Critics That It Was Worth Watching

Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall play a father and son in David Dobkin’s The Judge . The Judge focuses too much on its two leads instead of the rest of the cast. Critics complained that the “emotional fireworks” of El Judge they were clearly “Oscar fodder,” but the public didn’t seem to care.

Additionally, Robert Duvall’s role as Joseph Palmer was widely praised and he garnered numerous nominations for his performance. Unfortunately, Judge it failed to convince several contemporary critics that it was worth seeing.

4 Venom (2018) Offers MCU Fans An Alternative Look At The Superhero Genre

Venom may be one of Spider-Man’s best villains, but Tom Hardy’s version didn’t impress most critics. As a Marvel spin-off, Venom It was wildly popular, as evidenced by its incredible box office win: $865 million in total gross.

Thecritic criticized Venom for his “boring competition” and forgettable tricks. However, viewers preferred to ignore the occasional stutters of Venom in favor of its dazzling special effects. Venom was celebrated for offering MCU fans an alternative take on the superhero movie genre, even if the lead wasn’t as compelling as he could have been.

3 Rambo: The Last Blood (2019) Differs Widely Between Public And Critical Ratings

Rambo: First Blood (1982) turned the blood-soaked blockbuster into a sprawling action franchise. First Blood made Sylvester Stallone one of the most recognizable action heroes in Hollywood history.

the last installment, Last Blood, was terribly received by critics. Specifically, because of its “mess of contradictions”. But nevertheless, Rambo: Last Blood scored an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, a score substantially higher than the Tomatometer’s 26%. This is perhaps due in part to Last’s grindhouse sensibilities. Blood.

2 Constantine (2005) Was Considered Ridiculous By Critics, But Audiences Found It Enchanting

Keanu Reeves takes advantage the fame ofMatrix in Constantin, a film adaptation of the comic book character Hellblazer, with a grumpy character. TO Constantine it did very well in terms of profit margins, which shows the difference between the interest of critics and that of the audience.

Constantine it was the subject of mixed reviews, with some noting its “action theological noir” style. Others claimed that its plot was “hopelessly ridiculous”, in part due to the lack of parallels with the original comic’s narrative.

1 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) unnecessarily picks up on its predecessor

TheAscent of Skywalker was notably less hated than its predecessor, The last Jedi. Origin may have been preferred from Skywalker because it was largely aimed at the most die-hard fans of the franchise. The collection of 1,074 million dollars of rise of Skywalker is clear proof that the public enjoyed it.

Although this figure is also reinforced by the fact that El rise of skywalker concludes the plot line starwars. TheMost critics commented on the unnecessary redirection of The Last Jedi., but the spectators seemed to have the opposite reaction.