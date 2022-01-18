Yves Saint Laurent surrenders to the veteran of Al Pacino

In addition to the American actor and director, other mature stars such as Jerry Hall and Cher have started the year becoming authentic advertising icons

Until now, most of the big fashion and cosmetics firms only had eyes for a very specific profile of ‘celebrities’: young people -under 25 years old-, handsome and with perfect bodies. But the mature stars begin to assert themselves in a field, that of advertising, which has seen a plus in seniority.

Many times, a face furrowed by the wrinkles of life transmits more than one without the slightest defect, and good proof of this is that important companies More than veteran figures from the cinema, music and fashion are raffled off.

A clear example of this trend is Al Pacino, who until now was characterized by being one of the few interpreters who in his entire career had never lent his image to a campaign in the United States.However, at 81, the American actor and director, Known for his roles as Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ and Tony Montana in ‘The Price of Power’, has become the stellar signing of Yves Saint Laurent.

The Oscar-winning artist, whom we can now see in ‘The House of Gucci’, a film by Ridley Scott in which he appears rigorously dressed in the legendary French fashion house, stars in the new YSL spring-summer spot, in which he prints his undoubted talent between the cameras.

In the campaign, in black and white and directed by David Sims, the interpreter appears slightly disheveled, wearing sunglasses and a black striped suit with a metallic touch.

To reply to Al Pacino, the creative director of the brand, Anthony Vaccarello, has signed the iconic model Jerry Hall, 65 years old.

Mick Jagger’s ex demonstrates her extensive experience as a mannequin and poses like a diva: with sunglasses and a series of designs signed by Vaccarello, such as an elegant black double-breasted dress with a jacket.

Cher is another great figure, in her case of pop music, who despite her 75 years is not willing to lose steam. What differentiates the singer from Al Pacino is that she is ahead of him as an advertising claim, since in recent years, more than singing, she has dedicated herself to multiplying her earnings by posing for popular brands.

In fact, the singer of ‘You haven’t seen the last of me’ has started the year by becoming the muse of MAC Cosmetics and the firm Ugg, boots that are adored by ‘celebrities’ from half the planet.

As far as the campaign of the Canadian make-up multinational is concerned, Cher appears extremely made-up together with the singer and ‘influencer’ Saweeti.

The advertisement, which is called ‘Challenge Accepted’, was launched on January 4 and in it the firm asks its followers to test its cosmetics in terrible conditions such as with sweat, to demonstrate the excellent quality of its products.

At the end of the video, you can see how Cher poses with the mediatic dress that she wore on the cover of ‘Time’ magazine in 1975.

In a spot that defends maternal love and emphasizes the importance of caring for the planet, the artist, wearing a multicolored kaftan and classic black mini boots, explains that they consider her an icon, “which makes no sense to me. I think a lot has happened to me in my life and people can empathize with me, and then I feel empathy for people. I mean, I have style but I don’t know what it is, and I don’t pay much attention to it either. Throughout life people have hated me or loved me. I mean… deep down you want them to love you, but in the end it’s ‘give them’. My last words,” he concludes.

advertising saga

The advertising history of George Clooney deserves a separate chapter. The interpreter at 60 years old, occupies the position of honor as ambassador of a firm for the longest time.

With Nespresso, the manufacturer of coffee machines, Clooney starred in his first commercial in 2006, in which he famously uttered the phrase “What else?”

Since then many Hollywood stars They have accompanied Clooney in this advertising saga, as his friend Matt Damon, Jack Black, John Malkovich and Jean Dujardin.

Another star who has spent years standing up for the same brand is Sharon Stone, 63. The protagonist of ‘Basic Instinct’ signed a contract in 2014 to act as an ambassador for the Alain Affelou franchised opticians.

Related news

This agreement, which is still in force, allowed the French company to collaborate with the actress’s charitable cause, focused on AIDS research.