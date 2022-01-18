You can now download all the official wallpapers of the Samsung Galaxy S22

If you want to anticipate its presentation and enjoy a preview of the new Galaxy S22, you can now download its official backgrounds to use them on your mobile.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 are almost here, and with each passing day we know more information about the new trio of smartphones which Samsung plans to announce at the beginning of next February.

Recently, we have been able to learn new details about their cameras, the prices of each of the models and we have even been able to see them in real photographs. Now thanks to the folks at XDA, we can get a first preview of the new Galaxy S22 in the form of official wallpapers.

Galaxy S22 wallpapers available for free download

A few weeks ago, four of the backgrounds from this collection were already available for download. On this occasion, a total of sixteen different images, all of them in high resolution and available completely free.

The leaked funds include both the wallpapers originals, such as the backgrounds available when using the Samsung “DeX” mode. The latter have a square format, but their resolution of 1920 x 1920 pixels makes them ideal for use on any type of device, whether mobile, tablet or PC.

Also included in the folder are animated wallpapers included in Galaxy S22 series models. Thanks to applications such as Video to Wallpaper, it is possible to use animated backgrounds on any device, even if it is not a Samsung terminal or does not include the option of using a video as a wallpaper.

All images and backgrounds can be free download from the Android File Host folder that we linked under these lines.

