Xbox keeps Call of Duty, Diablo and even WoW

Microsoft Gaming has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, a value of 95 dollars per share. This is the largest purchase in the history of Microsoft and with which it will become “third largest game company in the world by revenue”, only behind Tencent and Sony, says the company.

With this move, the creators of titles such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, who have studios around the world with nearly 10,000 employees, they will join Microsoft and Xbox.

Until the transaction closes Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently. Once the move is complete, Activision Blizzard will report directly to Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, via Bobby Kotick, who remains CEO of Activision:

Gamers all over the world love Activision Blizzard games […] together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

For now, it is already known that some titles will be offered in the Xbox Game Passs and PC Game Pass catalogue, in addition to the fact that these are expected to be available to play from the cloud, with the intention that more people use their portable devices to join the community.

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox! Full announcement details here: https://t.co/RwF0QgXVwE pic.twitter.com/jIXuYCcndG — Xbox (@Xbox) January 18, 2022

Microsoft has also reported that they are aware that Activision Blizzard games are consumed on a variety of platforms, the same as it is planned to continue giving them support in the future.

Although the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review, as well as Activision Blizzard shareholder approval, the deal is expected to close in fiscal 2023.