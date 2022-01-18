Would Kylie Jenner’s Baby Shower Gifts Reveal Her Baby’s Gender?

Kylie Jenner is about to receive his baby, so over the weekend he organized a lavish baby shower with a touch of extravagance, a fact that he shared with his 300 million followers of Instagram.

The celebration had a unique style, as Kylie asked her guests to attend dressed in white, and so she appeared in a fitted dress to show off her pregnant belly.

Also, there were white flower arrangements, and figures in gold, Kylie who looked luxurious, even Jenner showed off some of the gifts they gave her, from brands like Christian Dior and Tiffany. Is it possible that the color of the gift wrappers could reveal the sex of the second baby?

It is worth mentioning that there were also well-known dynamics in this type of celebration, as well as a meal, as can be seen in the photos.

In addition, the images reveal some racks with fabric and embroidered figures with good wishes from their guests, as Kylie Jenner enjoys the last days of pregnancy before welcoming her second child with Travis Scott and their first daughter, Stormi .

So far the sex of the baby on the way has not been revealed, but it is speculated that it could be a boy, due to the decorations and the types of blue gifts that appear in the photographs of his baby shower.

JAL