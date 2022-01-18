would be the most powerful version

The German brand took advantage of the boom of the subject of the NFT that goes around in Internet to launch the teaser of an upcoming VW Golf.

A new volkswagen golf? That is the question that intrigues many after knowing a preview image that the Wolfsburg manufacturer shared on their social networks. Everything indicates that it is a new variant of high performance.

What was most striking was the way in which VW presented the vehicle in the teaser, then with the internet trend of the so-called NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), was seen as a good opportunity to catch the public and sow the desired expectation.

Did they make it? Certainly yes. Well, the fact that it is a ‘hot hatch’ model opens the question: what will it bring back?, taking into account the wide collection of performance versions offered by Golf in its current range. We will know soon because it was announced that his Premiere will be in February.

This is what is known about the new Volkswagen Golf

We will start by saying that Volkswagen took the opportunity to call the new model “NFT” or rather what he meant was “remarkably fast shipping“. With this kind of analogy and play on words, it is understood that the power could rise to a maximum level.

Another element that gives us an idea of ​​the sports concept that the vehicle will have, is the rear spoiler which can be seen in teaser published by the brand. Although the name “Golf” was not explicitly named, the silhouette gives it away.

In itself, there is nothing 100% clear about what we can expect from the new VW Golf, but if it is an unprecedented reference, it will accompany the versions in the range. GTD, GTE, GTI YR, the latter so far the most powerful of all with 315hp and other sports performance gadgets.

Thinking that it is a variant that surpasses all, some speculations point to two engine options: A 2.0 liter TSI with specific calibration with which you can reach the 400hp, or a 2.5-liter TSI and five cylinders that has this same power.

ALSO READ: The Volkswagen Golf R reached its maximum level thanks to ABT – 384 hp of fun

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



