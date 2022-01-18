Wolf Moon: the first full Moon of the year is here

The night of January 17 will bring with it the first full Moon of the year and this is the best time to see it.

28 days after the last Moon of 2021, the world will witness the first full moon of 2022, the first of the boreal winter and the austral summer: the wolf moon.

The name by which each full moon in the United States is popularly known comes from the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, an almanac that brings together the oral tradition of Native Americans to distinguish the natural satellite of the Earth as the year progresses from elements of nature, changes in temperature or the time of harvesting different fruits, vegetables or grains.

In the case of the first full moon in January, its arrival coincides with the longest and coldest nights of the year, a time that wolf packs take advantage of to hunt thanks to their senses perfectly adapted to the darkness of the night. Hence, this full moon receives the popular name of wolf moon, although it is also known as the Ice Moon in the northern hemisphere.

The full Moon will reach its maximum on January 17 at 17:48 (GMT-6), just after appearing in the east between the constellations of Cancer and Gemini. If the atmospheric conditions allow it, it will be possible to see the Moon cross the celestial vault during the rest of the night, until it disappears in the west shortly before dawn.

Although the best time to observe it will be when it is closest to the horizon, the first full Moon of 2022 will not appear especially large or bright in the night sky:

Located about 400,176 kilometers from our planet, Wolf’s Moon will be closer to apogee (the farthest point of its orbit from Earth), a distance considerably greater than the 384,400 kilometers that usually separate the two stars. However, the nights of January 17 and 18 will be a best time to practice astrophotography or simply capture details of its seas and craters with a telescope or a pair of binoculars.

