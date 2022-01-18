Without mincing words: Katy Perry confesses the most disgusting habit of her partner Orlando Bloom

The pop star was interviewed on an American radio show, where she revealed what the British actor does that drives her crazy. “He leaves it everywhere!” exclaimed the singer, but what is it about?

Increasingly, pop singer Katy Perry speaks freely about her most personal facet. Since her relationship with the English actor Orlando Bloom became more solid, the star has no problem showing how in love she is with him and exposing some things that both experience in this facet of being a couple and parents of a baby named Daisy Dove.

But it seems that Perry got a little out of hand – or rather, his tongue – during an interview he gave to the famous radio station iHeart Radio, where he revealed some secrets of Bloom. And although any fan or curious would like to know what intimate things Perry shared about his daughter’s father, because in this case the data is not at all attractive, rather: quite the opposite.

Perry and Bloom began a relationship in 2015, after a brief separation, they got back together, got engaged and became parents to little 16-month-old Daisy Dove. Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image https://www.instagram.com/p/CYqtrHdL2-H/

The interpreter of “Roar” was asked about what is the habit that bothers her the most about Bloom. Perry, without giving it much thought, said: “he loves flossing…”. Of course, anyone would be happy that their partner has very healthy oral habits, but the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor always slips up when cleaning his teeth with this product.

“… which I thank God for that, because some couples don’t do it and it’s disgusting and he has shiny teeth,” the singer continued, but no one imagined the bombshell that came after giving that compliment. Perry added and explained that what really irritates her about this habit is that “she leaves it everywhere. He leaves it on my side of the bed, in the car, and on the kitchen table. I’m like: there are dumpsters everywhere in the house!”

The announcers urged the artist to try different methods to remind her partner to put the used dental floss in the trash, to which Perry replied that she is tired of reminding her in every possible way.

The couple lavish a lot of love. Photo: illustrative and non-commercial image https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ6JDVhhoX9/

This is not the first time that this couple addresses intimacies from the media. Bloom also spilled the beans on very private details during a ping-pong-style interview with the British newspaper The Guardian. When questioned about how often he had sex with his partner, to which the actor bluntly said: “Not enough.” But he soon added that the arrival of their baby had been a lot of work, but that they were “filled with love and amazement at the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”