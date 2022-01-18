With a 20-year career, Vikonis once again dreams of the Uruguayan National Team

For two decades, Nicholas Vikonis had to wait patiently opportunity to defend the shirt of the Uruguay National Team, and despite the fact that he has not officially been included in the team that will play the next double date of the Conmebol tie, the Mazatlán FC goalkeeper has dreamed of that possibility again, after being included in the pre-call made by the new coach Diego Alonso, ahead of the games against Paraguay and Venezuela.

Vikonis, 37 years old, He recovered the hope to arrive to schoice higher with the arrival of Alonso, coach who had a stint in Mexico, being champion of the Liga MX with Pachuca and of the Concachampions with Monterrey, and who knows his path and tour of football in the last 20 years.

“It was decisive and important that the coach was Diego Alonso. He is soaked in my reality in the last four years in Mexico. With the previous process another coach had already given up hope, and beyond having a good news, in a very respectable league like the Mexican there was no possibility and one is also respectful, “said Vikonis in an interview for Mediotiempo.

Waiting for the announcement of the final list, the goalkeeper of the sinaloense painting manifested to appear in it would be a reward for years of experience that he has accumulated in Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico, in addition to the fact that, despite his age,and feels qualified to defend the goal of the charrúa team, which is currently out of the tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“For me it would be a huge prize for a path, a tour, a way to handle myself and to work quietly, be respectful. I feel qualified at this time to receive this blessing because I feel that it has to do with a process of a lot of accumulated work,” he said.

“After a passage through youth teams many years ago, I had not had the opportunity to be a national team at a higher level, so I have a great joy and an expectation for the final list And I hope to fulfill that maximum dream that every footballer has, which is to be in the absolute team of his country”.

Why do you have Lithuanian ancestry?

Nicholas Vikonis, who has Lithuanian ancestry through his paternal great-grandfather who arrived in Montevideo in the 1920s fleeing the First World War, commented that He already had talks with Diego Alonso’s coaching staff, whom he only knows from the exchange of greetings that they have exchanged in their clashes in Liga MX, when he played for Puebla and the strategist directed Monterrey.

“I had previously had contact with the coaching staff. for my position the channel has been the goalkeeper coach, Carlos Nicola, with whom I had a series of talks and they confirmed that I was going to be on the reserved list with the expectation of being able to accompany the squad on this important double date”, he pointed out.

“We do not know each other beyond the topic of soccer, to share an informal game on vacation and during your time in Monterrey and Pachuca say hello in the clashes over the question of cordiality that we Uruguayans have, but not beyond that”.

Alonso summoned many charrúas from Liga MX

Uruguay is currently in the seventh place in the Conmebol tie with 16 points, just 1 less than Peru, located in fifth place, the last one that gives life because in that Confederation four direct tickets to Qatar 2022 are distributed, while the fifth place goes to the Intercontinental Repechage against an Asian.

In the pre-call launched by Alonso, who in early January became the strategist who succeeded Óscar Washington Tabárez, there are seven goalkeepers, because in addition to Vikonis there is the former Morelia goalkeeper and currently a player for Independiente de Avellaneda, Sebastian Sosaas well as Sergio Rochet (Uruguayan National), Martin Bell (Al-Batin from Saudi Arabia), William of Amores (Deportivo Cali), Kevin Dawson (Penarol) and Santiago Melé (Santa Fe Union), hethen of the absence of Fernando Muslera, the undisputed starter for more than a decade, but who suffered a ligament injury with Galatasaray last December.

From those seven archers, Alonso will have to stay with four in the final list, which would be announced this week, after the pre-call was made up of 50 names, among which is also the tooth lopez (Tigers), Emmanuel Gularte (town), Sebastian Caceres (America), Ferdinand they will gorry (Saints) and jonathan rodriguez (former Cruz Azul).