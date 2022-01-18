Willem Dafoe wants to be the next Joker

The Joker or Joker He is one of the most popular characters desired in the world of cinema. The villain of DC Comics has been interpreted by a variety of actors, most with good results.

Among the best known are the interpretations of Jack Nicholson, Jared Leto, the late Heath Ledger, and most recently Joaquin Phoenix.

The batman enemy has left quite an impact on pop culture. So much so that they are not fewhe actors who have applied to play the villain in a hypothetical new movie.

This time it was the turn of Willem Dafoe. The American artist confirmed in an interview that he would like to immerse himself in the skin of the malefactor, or well something like that.

Willem Dafoe wants to play the Joker with Joaquin Phoenix

Willem Dafoe fighting Batman? could be a reality. Or at least that’s what the actor himself plans. This after the artist confessed that fantasizes about putting on the makeup of the most famous clown in comics.

Dafoe addressed the situation in a recent conversation with GQ’s UK affiliate. The actor confessed that he would like to play a Joker impostor alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

“There’s something interesting about, like, there’s a Joker impostor. So, it would be possible not to have dueling Jokers, but someone claiming to be the Joker who is not the Joker.”Willem Dafoe confessed.

“That opens up the possibility of an interesting story. Particularly if you have Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you have someone who was mimicking. I fantasized about it.” added the American interpreter.

Along with this, Willem Dafoe also talked about his willingness to play villains. It should be noted that the actor is the Green Goblin in the latest Spiderman tape.

“I don’t know what that is. I’ll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s fun to play the villains because you can do things that you can’t do in life.’ But I do not know. I’m not thinking about those things”, ended.







