Willem Dafoe shares his idea for a Joker sequel

The prolific Willem Dafoe is keen to play Batman’s nemesis on the big screen, albeit with a different formula.

One of the great unknowns of life is how the hell they have never caught Willem Dafoe to give life to joker in one of several live-action iterations of the character from DC.

The Clown Prince of Crime Gotham has had different actors giving it life, from Jack Nicholson at Batman from Tim Burton to joaquin phoenix in joker.

Other renowned actors who have played the character are Heath Ledger, Jared Leto or Cameron Monaghan, without forgetting the brilliant voice of Mark Hamill in animation and video games.

After breaking into the Marvel Cinematic Universe What Norman Osborne in Spider-Man: No Way Home, many have raised the question of why Willem Dafoe has never embodied joker.

In fact, we recently brought a fan art who imagined the actor The lighthouse giving life to the manic clown in one of the films he will star in Robert Pattinson What Batman, with whom he shared a poster in The lighthouse.

Speaking to GQ, Willem Dafoe has said that he has an idea to be able to embody, so to speak, joker in a sequel to the 2019 film directed by Todd Phillips.

In order not to detract from the joker from joaquin phoenix, Dafoe says that the trump card of the impersonator could be used, someone who assumes the identity of joker, but who is not really the real villain.

However, Willem Dafoe says he hasn’t talked to anyone at Warner Bros. about whether this idea could work.

Another option, as we’ve mentioned, would be to make it a for the foreseeable future iteration of the DC Extended Universe.

But Willem Dafoe said in the interview that he has a certain fetish fantasy with this idea of ​​being a joker “imposter” in a movie sequel joaquin phoenix.