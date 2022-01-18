Willem Dafoe revealed his desire to play the Joker and even share the screen with Joaquin Phoenix

Now in an interview with GQ it was Dafoe himself who revealed his idea to play the Clown Prince of Crime. Initially, the actor was consulted about what strikes him about villain roles.

“I don’t know what that is,” Dafoe replied. “I’ll play dumb. You play characters. I could say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s fun to play the villains because you get to do things you can’t do in life, or it’s fun to play to your dark side.’ But I do not know. I’m not thinking about those things.”

But although Dafoe would not devote himself to examining that aspect of his career, apparently he did think about the Joker and did not hesitate to tell his idea for a film that could even involve the version of joaquin phoenix of the character.

“There’s something interesting about if there was like a Joker impostor. So it would be possible to have, not two Jokers dueling, but someone claiming to be the Joker who is not the Joker,” Dafoe proposed. “And that opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was mimicking or replicating what he did. I fantasized about it. But other than that, I’m not going to talk to anyone (about it), you’re the first.”

In the comics DC already tried to explore the idea of ​​various versions of the Joker with a comic titled Batman: Three Jokers, but although there was no imitator in play, they can clearly deduce that what Dafoe imagines does not sound like something unthinkable in the field of that franchise.