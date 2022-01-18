Will Smith’s tender and fun dance with his mom to celebrate his 85th birthday

Actor Will Smith is very happy celebrating his 85th birthday with his mom. There is no better way to celebrate than a fun dance together.

Caroline Bright has always been characterized by having a good humor and a great relationship with her famous son. Reaching the age of 85 is not easy and she shows that she is in one of her best moments dancing tenderly with a big smile in the company of Will Smith.

He is the most important figure for the actor, in fact at some point he confessed that he thought of ending his father’s life when he discovered that he had physically abused his mother. This horrible event occurred when he was nine years old, Smith recounts: “When I was nine years old, I saw my father hit my mother on the side of the head so hard that she collapsed.”

From then on he promised himself to protect and enjoy his mother as much as possible. This has been reflected on many occasions. The beloved Hollywood actor has left his successful career for a moment to enjoy some time with his family and celebrate his mother’s 85th birthday in style. He posted a video on his official Instagram account where he is seen dancing, singing and worshiping his mother to the rhythm of the song. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston.

To accompany the sweet posting, he added a touching text. “85 Today! Happy Bday, Mom-Mom. Let’s dance our way to 100.” “85 today! Happy birthday mom-mom. Let’s dance until we reach 100”. His followers quickly reacted to the post. It already has more than two million likes and thousands of comments that joined the congratulations for Caroline.

“Happy birthday young woman.”

“Sending good vibes hoping your mom has a very special happy birthday.”

“She is such a sweet soul. Happy birthday.”

“I think kids have a special place in their hearts for moms! Beautiful.”

These are some of the comments that can be read in the conversation. In the video, both share complicity laughter to the rhythm of the music in a patio with tables where they apparently celebrated with a meal. The two of them singing the powerful song, dancing and holding hands.

Hopefully there will be many more years of Will Smith with his beautiful mother, dancing, enjoying, singing and full of vitality as he is seen so far.