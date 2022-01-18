Will Smith’s children surprise with gothic style in the snow

Will Smith’s children Willow and Jaden enjoyed the first days of the year in the snow. Both spent a fun family vacation in which they took the opportunity to wear modern outfits which surprised their fans.

Will Smith’s children surprise with their winter style

Although Jaden and Willow have their own personalities and projects, they often have similar styles. This was demonstrated in their recent publications together. Will and Jada Smith’s children showed off their vacation in the snow wearing goth-inspired outfits.

Through their social networks, Willow and Jaden shared photos skiing in the snow. Both wore black outfits with white prints. Willow wore a puffer jacket, straight pants, and a black beanie, along with blue snow boots and gloves.

Jaden wore white patterned pants, a puffer jacket, a snow visor, and a beanie. The garments belong to the MSFTSrep brand, which Jaden founded and of which he is creative director.

According to their website, the clothing collection is inspired by the dialogue on different philosophical theories about the world, combined with the study of photography and inspired by various stories and science books.

Jaden has been characterized by venturing into several different projects, since in addition to founding his clothing brand, the young man presented his third album last August, entitled ‘Cool tape vol.3’

He is also the creator of an organization that is responsible for bringing drinking water to communities in need and the founder of a vegan restaurant for people in need.

All this work has also had repercussions on his health, as The artist recently revealed that he had had an intervention for a strong weight loss.

In an interview on his mom’s show The Red Table Talk, Jaden said he lost a significant amount of weight in 2019, which worried his family. After a family talk, he decided to change his habits.

With the help of health professionals, he was able to regain a healthy weight and now feels much better and healthier.

For its part, Willow continues to work on her singing career and had until recently been on tour to support her album. In his recent material he collaborated with his brother and with the artist Avril Lavigne.

Willow has become one of the most vocal personalities on mental health and issues like anxiety and depression, through her lyrics and her appearance on The Red Table Talk, where she has discussed her views on polygamy.