Why did Jennifer Lopez ever feel like her relationship with Ben Affleck was on a different level than her relationship with Diddy?

Before her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez had a high-profile relationship with music mogul Diddy. However, despite the many public controversies that arose from their union, Lopez still maintained that her affair with Affleck was on a completely different level than hers with Diddy.

Jennifer Lopez once called her romance with Diddy a ‘steamy relationship’

Lopez and Diddy had been through a lot in the two years they spent together. Perhaps one of their most infamous incidents was when the two were arrested following a nightclub shooting. Lopez herself admitted to having trouble at times dealing with her relationship with the megastar. Part of that problem stemmed from what she saw as Diddy’s alleged infidelities.

“It was the first time I was with someone who wasn’t faithful,” Lopez told Vibe (via Entertainment Weekly). life in a tailspin.”

Eventually, Lopez would end the relationship as she was looking for something long term.

“I had to think, do I want to be home with kids 10 years from now wondering where someone is at three in the morning?” Lopez asked.

He bounced back from his affair with Diddy by being in a short-lived marriage to Cris Judd.

“Coming out of a torrid relationship, I met this sweet person who is so refreshing,” she said of her ex.

But the marriage between the two did not work out for various reasons.

“But marriage is not just about love. I thought I had learned that in my first marriage…. I loved Cris, I still love him, he is one of the best people. It wasn’t easy to walk away from this, but we didn’t have what it took to make a marriage work.”

Why Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship With Ben Affleck Was On A Different Level Than Her Relationship With Diddy

Despite the controversies and gossip surrounding her relationship with Diddy, her relationship with Affleck would top that. Speaking with NBC News, Lopez explained that she had never seen anything like the attention she received in Bennifer’s heyday. Even when compared to his relationship with one of hip-hop’s most powerful producers.

“Well, Puffy and I were in the paper a lot and there was also a kind of fascination with that relationship, but this was on a different level,” Lopez shared. “I felt like I’ve been in the press long enough to be able to handle it, but even I felt a little uncomfortable with so many eyes on you watching your every step and wondering if you’re going to break up or stay and you’ve only been together a few weeks and you’re like wow!

But Lopez wasn’t the only one who felt this way about their relationship. Ben Affleck was at one point in a well-known relationship with the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow. Affleck’s relationship with Paltrow did not attract the same attention as Bennifer. But it foreshadowed what the Oscar winner would eventually face with Lopez.

“I went through a lot of similar things with Gwyneth, not to this degree, but it was something I saw for the first time, like news about a relationship I was in on CNN,” Affleck shared. “I thought this world had gone crazy now.”

Ben Affleck thought it would be a headache to work with Jennifer Lopez

NBC News noted that Jennifer Lopez has earned a reputation as a diva over the years. But it was a reputation that, according to López, had not been earned and was false.

“All I do is really go to work and try to be professional and be on time and be prepared. And then you hear all these things that people say about you, and yeah, it can be painful,” Lopez said.

Even Affleck at one point believed that Lopez would be the diva many publications claimed her to be.

“I probably secretly thought, you know, this is going to be a headache working with this woman. I’ll try to get through this and just, you know,” Affleck confessed. “And then it still wasn’t like that, and then at a certain point I thought it was a shame, you know what I mean? This woman has a bad reputation.”

